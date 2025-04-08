Proud To Grow, Proud To Serve: Medical Solutions Named To The Inc. Regionals List Once Again

Honored for the third year in a row as one of the Midwest's fastest growing companies

OMAHA, Neb., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions , one of the nation's largest providers of total workforce solutions in healthcare, is proud be on the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Midwest list . This marks the third consecutive year of earning a spot among the fastest-growing private companies in the region. This honor reflects the company's continued commitment to supporting healthcare facilities and clinicians with innovative workforce solutions that ensure quality patient care.

Medical Solutions is an industry frontrunner, ranking as the second-largest healthcare staffing company in the country , second in travel nursing and fifth in allied health. With a focus on providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions, the company helps hospitals and healthcare systems navigate staffing challenges while empowering clinicians with career opportunities that align with their personal and professional goals.

"Growth isn't just about numbers - it's about impact," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "Every step forward means more healthcare professionals matched with facilities that need them, more innovative solutions for hospitals and health systems, and ultimately, better patient care. We're honored to be recognized again, but even more so, we're grateful for the clinicians and customers who make this possible."

The Inc. Regionals: Midwest list highlights businesses across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Between 2021 and 2023, these companies had a median growth rate of 86 percent, adding 7,977 jobs and $13.2 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country."

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest and most trusted healthcare workforce solutions companies, offering consulting services, workforce technology, recruiting, and staffing. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, local contract, virtual care, PRN, and domestic and international direct hire. For more information about Medical Solutions, visit .

