Super Unique Beast Relaunches During Diversity Month, Championing Inclusion In Children's Literature

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Diversity Month this April, the Super Unique Beast children's book series is relaunching with a powerful message of self-acceptance, inclusion, and embracing differences.

Created by award-winning author and illustrator Beth Davis, Super Unique Beast is a vibrant and engaging picture book series that helps children see their uniqueness as a strength-all while promoting disability awareness, neurodiversity, and social-emotional learning (SEL) in classrooms and homes.

This re-launch aims to highlight the need for more diverse representation in children's books and start important conversations in schools, libraries, and beyond.

"Every child deserves to see themselves in the books they read," says Beth Davis. "Our differences are what make us extraordinary, and I want kids to feel celebrated-not just accepted."

Meet the Super Unique Beasts!



Lacinda the Lion - A bold and colorful lion who struggles to fit in but ultimately realizes that her uniqueness is her greatest gift.

Mykal the Monkey - A determined monkey with physical challenges who discovers that true strength comes from perseverance.

Hanna the Hawk - A visually impaired hawk who learns that teamwork and adaptability make anything possible. Turbo the Turtle - Turbo the Turtle – A fast-thinking turtle with ADHD and dyslexia who learns that slowing down can be a superpower.

Why This Relaunch is Newsworthy:



April is Diversity Month – A key moment to spotlight inclusive children's literature.

Growing Demand for Representation – Parents & educators are actively seeking books that reflect diverse experiences, especially in SEL and neurodiversity topics.

National Award-Winning, Highly Praised Series – Recognized by Firebird Children's Book Awards / Purple Dragonfly Awards / The Next Generation Indie Book Awards / 5-Star Reviews from Reader's Favorite. Special Resources Available - Parent, educator, and counselor resources available at superuniquebeast.

Where to Find the Books:

The entire series will be relaunching on Amazon starting with Lacinda the Lion on April 2, 2025.

Website: superuniquebeast

