VIVE Collision Promotes Justin Kundrat To Senior Vice President Of Business Development, M&A

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VIVE Collision , a leading multi-site operator in the collision repair industry, is proud to share the promotion of Justin Kundrat to Senior Vice President of Business Development, M&A. In this elevated role, Justin will continue to drive the company's accelerated growth strategy, overseeing mergers and acquisitions, market expansion, and strategic partnerships.

With a strong background in finance and M&A advisory, Justin brings a unique perspective to the collision repair space. A graduate of Villanova University with a degree in Finance and Accounting, he began his career in investment banking, where he honed his expertise in advising founders and facilitating strategic transactions. His passion for advocating for business owners and ensuring ideal partnerships made him a natural fit for VIVE's mission-driven approach.

Since joining VIVE in 2023, Justin played a pivotal role in the company's rapid expansion. Under his leadership, the Business Development team has doubled VIVE's footprint, successfully closed multiple high-profile deals, and spearheaded entry into new markets, including their recent entry into Vermont. His efforts have also unlocked new OEM opportunities and supported the growth of flagship locations like Collision Restoration, a state-of-the-art facility in Fairfield, New Jersey.

“Justin's strategic vision and relentless drive have been instrumental in scaling VIVE's presence,” said Vartan Jerian, Jr., CEO of VIVE Collision.“His ability to connect with shop owners, identify growth opportunities, and execute with precision aligns perfectly with our mission to revive collision repair. We're thrilled to have him leading our expansion efforts as we push into new markets.”

Though new to the collision repair industry, Justin quickly recognized the parallels between M&A and collision repair - both requiring precision, trust, and a commitment to serving communities.“Collision repair is a necessary service, and at VIVE, we're not just repairing cars - we're elevating the entire experience for shop owners and customers,” said Kundrat.“It's incredibly rewarding to work with a team that's driving change in an industry ripe for transformation.”

Looking ahead, Justin and his team are focused on accelerating VIVE Collision's growth, with plans to add multiple locations each month, deepen roots in existing regions, and expand into untapped markets.

About VIVE Collision

VIVE Collision is a multi-site collision repair operator providing collision repair services to customers across New York, New Jersey, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Vermont. VIVE Collision was formed with a vision to carve a new path forward for the industry built on three fundamental values. Its founders believe the collision repair industry has neglected these values for too long; they call them the 3 Ps: People, Process, and Passion.“We are an organization deeply committed to our People. We are innovators of Process. We are practitioners of Passion. We are your modern family of collision repair experts.”



