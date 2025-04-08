403
Turkish President Condemns Israeli Violence
(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Tuesday that Ankara believes attempts to "fuel tensions in Gaza" and "pursue new maps with expansionist intentions" will only result in harm for all involved parties.
He emphasized that Turkey will maintain a strong stance and continue to speak out against injustice, much like it has done in response to the pressures from the global Zionist lobby.
Erdogan condemned the Israeli aggression in Gaza, describing it as "blatant banditry," highlighting reports of ambulances being attacked and medical personnel being executed. He stressed that these actions are "clear war crimes" and expressed his disapproval of Israel's conduct in the region.
Over the weekend, Palestine released video footage that reportedly shows the execution of 15 paramedics and aid workers in Rafah, located in southern Gaza.
This footage contradicts Israeli claims that ambulances were not targeted at random. The disturbing video, which went viral on Saturday, was found on the phone of a Palestinian paramedic whose body was later discovered in a mass grave alongside 14 other victims of the Israeli military.
As Israel continues to "blatantly violate human dignity" in Gaza, Erdogan affirmed Turkey's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, promising that Ankara would "never turn its back on them."
He further announced that he would raise the situation in Gaza at the upcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum, seeking solutions to the ongoing oppression.
