Hydrogenpro ASA - Notice Of Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro ASA (OSE: HYPRO) will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday, 30 April 2025 at 14:00 CET. The notice of the general meeting, including the proposed resolutions for the items on the agenda, is enclosed to this stock exchange notice. The annual general meeting will be held as a digital meeting via and the meeting ID is 112-182-475.

The notice and all the relevant documents for the annual general meeting, including guidelines for digital participation, are available on the HydrogenPro website: . Shareholders who are receiving the paper version of the notice of the general meeting are encouraged to "go green" by accepting electronic communication through the VPS Investor Services.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Thanem Holtet, CFO

+47 922 44 902

[email protected]

