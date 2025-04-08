Hydrogenpro ASA - Notice Of Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
OSLO, Norway, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro ASA (OSE: HYPRO) will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday, 30 April 2025 at 14:00 CET. The notice of the general meeting, including the proposed resolutions for the items on the agenda, is enclosed to this stock exchange notice. The annual general meeting will be held as a digital meeting via and the meeting ID is 112-182-475.
The notice and all the relevant documents for the annual general meeting, including guidelines for digital participation, are available on the HydrogenPro website: . Shareholders who are receiving the paper version of the notice of the general meeting are encouraged to "go green" by accepting electronic communication through the VPS Investor Services.
For further information, please contact:
Martin Thanem Holtet, CFO
+47 922 44 902
[email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4132782
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE HydrogenPro ASA
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN08042025003732001241ID1109403957
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment