Fundamental Underwriters Names Diamond Club Winners
LANSING, Mich., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Underwriters has named its Diamond Club Award winners, representing top-performing brokers who exhibited niche expertise in the trucking industry, strong overall performance and exceptional broker partnerships in 2024.
The Diamond Club Award winners are:
-
CRC Group
USI Dallas
RT Specialty/Crouse
"Our Diamond Club Award winners are valued partners who have broad trucking knowledge," said Jordan Lotsoff, vice president, Fundamental Underwriters. "We are honored to recognize their ongoing commitment to providing expertise, value, service and care to our shared customers."
About Fundamental Underwriters
Fundamental Underwriters, a division of AF Group, provides specialty insurance solutions with expertise in commercial auto. Offering competitive pricing, coverages, and partnership needed to keep operations in motion, Fundamental delivers individual underwriting solutions, consultative loss control programs, and rapid claims resolutions for risks with superior safety cultures. Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup . © AF Group.
Contact:
Marissa Sura
(517) 896-3707
[email protected]
AFGroup
