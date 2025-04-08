RNR Tire Express Announces 9Th Annual Mother's Day Giveaway With Grand Prize Of Two New Buick Envistas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The annual giveaway is intended to recognize the incredible stories and journeys of those mothers who give all of themselves to their families every day. Those wishing to shine a spotlight on a special, deserving nominee can submit their story using the link below by midnight on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Keeping in mind that the nominee must be a mother, and over the age of 18.

This year's grand prize features two 2025 Buick Envistas which will be awarded to two deserving mothers. In addition to nominations to win a new car, other prizes to be awarded include spa day packages, free sets of tires, and gift cards with prizes varying by location with nearly 150 participating stores.

To nominate a special mother in your life, please visit .

"To be able to see this giveaway reach its ninth year is truly special and a testament to the admiration that our team and customers have for mothers," said Adam Sutton, CEO of RNR Tire Express . "We are humbled and touched each year to hear the special stories of moms from around the country that demonstrate selflessness and dedication to their families and communities. This initiative is a meaningful way to celebrate and show appreciation for the incredible impact that mothers have in our lives."

Since the inception of this nationwide campaign, 10 lucky mothers have been surprised with brand-new cars while nearly $300,000 in additional giveaways have been awarded to moms. This giveaway works in tandem with RNR's Father's Day and Breast Cancer Awareness giveaways as part of the brand's larger commitment to community giveback initiatives.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 200 locations in 29 states. The brand ranked No. 186 in Franchise Times' Top 400 list for 2024 and was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners. Most recently, RNR ranked No. 245 in Entrepreneur magazine's 2025 Franchise 500 ranking and #10 in the Automotive category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

Media Contact : Seth Goodman, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 224-723-9645

SOURCE RNR Tire Express