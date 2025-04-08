Arena Launches Atlas To Accelerate Humanity's Rate Of Hardware Innovation
In the last 12 months, Atlas has been deployed in production and at scale with Fortune 500 companies like AMD, Bausch & Lomb, and other leading hardware engineering teams. Arena's customer base includes major aerospace, automotive, and defense companies. Users are seeing a 35% reduction in engineering man-hours, multi-month acceleration in time to market, and >3% improvement in product quality.
Arena has raised $62M in funding from investors, most recently a $30M Series B. Arena's investors include Fifth Down Capital, Initialized, Goldcrest Capital, Founders Fund, Shield Capital, Garuda Ventures, Peter Thiel, General David Petraeus, Qasar Younis, Michael Seibel, and Flexport.
Arena is on a mission to accelerate humanity's rate of innovation in hardware. Atlas accelerates testing, debugging, and optimization for the world's most advanced hardware, and operates in sectors including Aerospace, Automotive, Semiconductors, Medical Devices, Defense, and Robotics. Arena is backed by top VCs in Silicon Valley such as Initialized Capital, Founders Fund, Goldcrest Capital, Shield Capital, Fifth Down Capital, and Garuda Ventures.
