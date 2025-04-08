Absolutecare And Aetna Better Health® Of Illinois Launch Comprehensive Health Care Services In Chicago

MENAFN - PR Newswire) AbsoluteCare's comprehensive care integrates medical, behavioral, pharmacological and social support services to help vulnerable members overcome health inequities and achieve better outcomes. AbsoluteCare's approach addresses the medical and non-medical challenges faced by members, with an intense focus on social determinants of health (SDoH), including support securing safe housing, accessing food, fostering community through events, and beyond.

AbsoluteCare supports members in comprehensive care centers and through in-home medical care.

"Aetna helps their most chronically ill members stay healthy by meeting their day-to-day needs, which is directly aligned to our mission of addressing our members' health and life needs in our centers and in their homes," said Michael Radu, CEO of AbsoluteCare. "This partnership allows us to bring truly transformative care to Chicagoans who need it most."

"For many of our members, especially those with complex care needs and chronic conditions, whole-person care is essential for improving their health and quality of life," said Rushil Desai, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Illinois. "Together with AbsoluteCare, we look forward to enabling access to the comprehensive, integrated care our members in Illinois need to improve health outcomes."

"I am pleased to see the establishment of a facility that increases the availability of health care in our urban communities," states Representative Theresa Mah. "The effort to meet the social determinants of health needs of residents, alongside medical and mental health care, strengthens the overall health and wellbeing of our neighborhoods and builds a healthier future."

AbsoluteCare's new center in Chicago is located at 2627 W Cermak Rd., Chicago, IL 60608 and will provide integrated primary care, pharmacy, behavioral health care, social determinants of health services, advanced urgent care and community teams reaching neighborhoods through Cook County.

Aetna Better Health of Illinois serves over 360,000 Medicaid members in 102 counties. The health plan offers value-added benefits and best practices that have proven positive results in utilization, health gap closures and member satisfaction. For more information about Aetna Better Health of Illinois, visit .

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the high-risk population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost. AbsoluteCare operates in 11 markets: Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; Chicago, IL; Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, and Dayton OH; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, PA.

For more information, visit absolutecare .

SOURCE AbsoluteCare Manager, LLC.