Keeping Seniors Moving: Executive Home Care Promotes Safe Mobility And Physical Activity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regular physical activity is essential for seniors, helping to improve cardiovascular health, enhance mental well-being, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. However, according to the National Council on Aging (NCOA), only 23.1% of adults aged 65 and older meet the recommended physical activity guidelines. Recognizing this gap, Executive Home Care , a premier provider of in-home care services and member of Evive Brands , is dedicated to promoting safe mobility and physical activity among seniors to help them maintain their independence and improve their quality of life.

Mobility limitations affect approximately 35% of individuals aged 70 and the majority of those over 85, increasing the risk of falls, hospitalization, and decreased well-being, according to the National Library of Medicine. Executive Home Care's trained caregivers incorporate safe, tailored physical activities into daily routines, focusing on enhancing strength, balance, and flexibility to mitigate these risks.

"At Executive Home Care, we understand that maintaining mobility is crucial for seniors to live comfortably and independently," said Jeanette Weinz, Brand Leader of Executive Home Care. "Our caregivers are committed to promoting safe, daily movement, which not only improves physical health but also boosts mental well-being and social engagement."

Executive Home Care caregivers implement personalized mobility plans to keep seniors active and engaged, focusing on:



Encouraging Daily Movement – Caregivers create individualized exercise routines, including stretching, walking, and low-impact strength training, tailored to each client's abilities.

Fall Prevention Measures – With falls being the leading cause of injury-related deaths for older adults, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), caregivers assess home environments and implement safety strategies to minimize risks.

Rehabilitation Assistance – For seniors recovering from surgery or injuries, caregivers provide support with prescribed physical therapy exercises to aid in rehabilitation. Companion-Based Activity Engagement – Staying active is more enjoyable with support. Caregivers accompany seniors on walks, assist with hobbies, and encourage social interactions to keep them mentally and physically stimulated.

With a focus on enhancing quality of life, Executive Home Care ensures clients receive the highest standard of care while maintaining their independence at home.

