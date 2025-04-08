Zippy Shell And 1-800-PACK-RAT Announce Continued Market Expansion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are excited to introduce our brands and services to millions of new customers nationwide," said Mark Kuhns, Chief Executive Officer of Zippy Shell. "Our unparalleled convenience and flexibility make moving and storage simpler than ever. We believe 2025 will be another great year as we continue to invest in the core business and expansion markets."

Over the past two years, Zippy Shell and 1-800-PACK-RAT have continued to expand their innovative service offerings, recently adding the following markets (listed alphabetically):



Birmingham, AL

Boise, ID

Buffalo, NY

Colorado Springs, CO

Des Moines, IA

El Paso, TX

Fayetteville, AR

Fresno, CA

Grand Rapids, MI

Huntsville, AL

Knoxville, TN

Milwaukee, WI

Myrtle Beach, SC

Omaha, NE

Reno, NV

Savannah, GA

Spokane, WA

Tucson, AZ

Tulsa, OK Wichita, KS

"Operating from more than 80 locations today, we believe there are over 100 additional markets to consider," said James Buratti, Chief Sales Officer of Zippy Shell. "We plan to open 10 to 15 facilities per year to meet the rising demand."

Zippy Shell and 1-800-PACK-RAT merged in 2018 and continue to operate as two distinct brands under a single umbrella, allowing them to offer tailored services for both suburban and urban areas, as well as residential and commercial customers.

About 1-800-PACK-RAT

1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC, is the portable storage and moving company that makes moving and storage simple. With numerous storage facilities across the USA and a growing network of containers and trucks, they can get you anywhere you need to go. 1-800-PACK-RAT has a strong history of growth year after year. Each year welcomes new market locations, increased assets, and new technologies to make storage and moving easier for their customers! The company also has several divisions, each with its own focus and expertise. For more information, visit .

About Zippy Shell

Zippy Shell is one of the fastest-growing moving and storage companies in the U.S. With many locations nationwide, Zippy Shell provides a complete suite of services from self-pack and storage to cross-country moving. In 2018, Zippy Shell merged with 1-800-PACK-RAT, a leader in moving and storage solutions headquartered in Wake Forest, NC. Zippy Shell is made up of a strong team and board members who have established themselves as leaders in the moving and storage industries. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Sarah Saulnier, 919-376-6578

[email protected]

SOURCE Zippy Shell Incorporated