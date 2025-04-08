Staying Connected Matters: Assisted Living Locators Helps Seniors Find Meaningful Companionship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As seniors age, maintaining meaningful social connections is vital for their health and well-being. Studies show that loneliness and social isolation can increase the risk of serious health conditions, including heart disease, dementia, and depression. Assisted Living Locators , a leading senior placement and care advisory service and member of Evive Brands , is committed to helping families find the right care solutions that provide social engagement and companionship, allowing seniors to thrive in their later years.

According to the National Institute on Aging, nearly one in four seniors experience social isolation, which can have the same health risks as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Assisted Living Locators understands that companionship is more than just a luxury-it is a necessity for a fulfilling and healthy senior lifestyle. Whether through independent living communities, assisted living, or in-home care services, the company's expert advisors work closely with families to identify personalized solutions that ensure seniors remain socially connected and engaged.

"Our goal is to help seniors find a living environment where they can thrive, not just exist," said Felicia Sanders, Brand Leader/President of Assisted Living Locators. "From group activities and shared dining experiences to one-on-one caregiver interactions, we focus on finding care options that foster meaningful relationships and combat loneliness."

Assisted Living Locators' nationwide network of local advisors provides no-cost guidance to families searching for the best care options. By assessing each senior's unique needs, preferences, and social lifestyle, advisors help match them with communities or in-home services that encourage daily interaction and companionship.

In addition to traditional senior living arrangements, Assisted Living Locators also assists in finding companion care services for those who wish to age in place. These services provide seniors with regular social interaction through caregiver visits, assistance with daily activities, and participation in community programs, helping them maintain a sense of connection and purpose.

For families seeking expert advice on senior care options that prioritize companionship and social well-being, Assisted Living Locators offers personalized, local support at no cost. To connect with a local senior care advisor, visit or call (877) 266-7788.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

