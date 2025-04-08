The Keystone School Earns NCAA Accreditation, Expanding Academic Opportunities For Student-Athletes

Keystone's online curriculum meets the rigorous academic standards required for student-athletes pursuing collegiate athletics at NCAA institutions.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Keystone School, a leader in virtual education for over 50 years, is proud to announce that its high school courses have been approved by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). This designation ensures that Keystone's online curriculum meets the rigorous academic standards required for student-athletes pursuing collegiate athletics at NCAA institutions.

“Achieving NCAA approval is a significant milestone for The Keystone School and the students we serve,” said Erica Rhone, Head of School at The Keystone School.“We understand the unique academic needs of student-athletes, and this designation provides them with the flexibility and high-quality education they require to stay on track for collegiate eligibility.”

The NCAA approval process is rigorous, ensuring that courses meet strict content, instructional and assessment criteria. The Keystone School's commitment to delivering engaging, instructor-supported courses allows students to pursue academic success while balancing the demands of competitive athletics.

With a fully online, self-paced model, Keystone offers an ideal solution for student-athletes who need to supplement their education with NCAA-approved courses. Keystone's flexible virtual learning environment also benefits homeschool students, adult learners, and those seeking credit recovery or advanced coursework.

“Our mission is to provide a high-quality, accessible education that fits the diverse needs of students from PreK-12 to adults,” Rhone added.“The NCAA accreditation further reinforces our commitment to excellence, ensuring that student-athletes have the support they need to achieve both their academic and athletic goals.”

About the Keystone School

The Keystone School, a K12-powered private school, offers flexible, self-paced online learning for students from PreK-12 and adult learners. With over 50 years of experience in distance education, Keystone provides an accredited curriculum, including NCAA-approved courses, to support independent learners at every stage. From credit recovery to advanced academics, students can tailor their education to fit their goals and schedules.

