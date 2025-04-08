Progressive Republican Realtor Jim Athans Brings His 'PROSPERITY ZONE' Vision To The California Governors Race

Business leader and entrepreneur James Athans has officially declared his candidacy for Governor bringing his bold "Prosperity Zone" vision to Californias Race

- Jim AthansRANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Business leader and entrepreneur James Athans has officially declared his candidacy for Governor of California, bringing his bold "Prosperity Zone" vision to the state's highest office. With a proven track record in real estate, infrastructure, and business innovation, Athans is focused on cutting government red tape, revitalizing local economies, and putting Californians back in control of their financial future.ECONOMIC INDEPENDENCE NOW!Stop feeding the dragon! If it's made in China, it's costing you more than you think.It may be that tariffs are the wrong approach, causing unnecessary unrest in the world and local economy. A simple grassroots discussion with the American people on the importance of buying American is the right approach. Join gubernatorial candidate Jim Athans in his grassroots campaign for homegrown prosperity, empowering California with American products. "We don't have to have a confrontational tariff war. We can take care of business right here in our own backyard. Join me in creating a grassroots awareness campaign that secures our economic future and brings jobs back to California"Join Jim Athans on his website podcast as he discusses longstanding American foreign policy positions and the differences he has with the Trump administration concerning the defense of Ukraine.jimathansforcagovernor(877) 243-9279instagram/jimathans...

