Kremlin: Russian Foreign Ministry leads upcoming US negotiations
(MENAFN) The Kremlin announced today that Russia's Foreign Ministry will be responsible for coordinating upcoming negotiations with the United States.
Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated, "From our side, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be responsible."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has announced that Moscow and Washington are working on arrangements for a second meeting aimed at addressing ongoing "irritants" in their bilateral relations and fostering dialogue normalization. "There has already been a meeting in Istanbul, and now preparations are underway for a second round," Lavrov stated.
Despite both countries reportedly making substantial efforts to improve their relationship, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that the revival of arms control talks is still a long way off. He cited a lack of trust and the intricate global security environment as key obstacles. "Our experts have pointed out that the current security architecture cannot be discussed in isolation from the nuclear capabilities of other nations," he elaborated.
"These issues must be approached in complex. That’s precisely why both Moscow and Washington are investing considerable energy in repairing the damage inflicted on our relationship in recent years, particularly during the previous US administration."
