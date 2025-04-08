Shiftmed And Powers Health Partner To Strengthen Healthcare Workforce

Powers Health is the first health system in Indiana to deliver On-Demand nursing support and work opportunities for local nurses through ShiftMed's Workforce Platform

MCLEAN, Va., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed, a leader in On-Demand workforce technology, has partnered with Powers Health to expand nursing support at its Community Hospital, one of four premier healthcare facilities in Powers Health, nationally recognized for quality care through a full range of inpatient and outpatient programs. This collaboration brings Indiana its first-ever On-Demand technology implementation.

Through ShiftMed's innovative scheduling platform and its extensive network of credentialed healthcare professionals, Powers Health is strengthening its internal float pool with highly skilled, On-Demand staff to support existing teams. This gives local nurses in the Munster, Indiana area the flexibility to pick up per diem shifts at Community Hospital, giving full-time employees much-needed relief, enhancing overall support and ultimately improving the quality of patient care.

"We are dedicated to delivering compassionate care to our communities by combining innovative workforce management technology with a patient-centered approach," said Ronda McKay, CNO, VP Patient Care Services at Powers Health Community Hospital. "This strategic partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of care for individuals across Northwest Indiana while also supporting the well-being of our valued healthcare providers. We are initially launching the ShiftMed On-Demand platform at Community Hospital, with plans to expand to other facilities in the future."

"We're excited to partner with Powers Health and introduce our workforce technology platform to Indiana," said Todd Walrath, CEO and founder of ShiftMed. "This collaboration highlights Community Hospital's dedication to the health and well-being of its community. The support provided by ShiftMed extends beyond full-time and On-Demand staff - it ultimately enhances patient outcomes and the overall care experience. We look forward to seeing the positive impact our platform will have on this community and the future growth of our partnership."

About ShiftMed:

The ShiftMed Workforce Management Platform empowers healthcare facilities across all segments-from hospital systems and post-acute care centers to in-home providers-to reduce costs by optimizing shift fulfillment. By intelligently routing order flow to internal teams and on demand float pools, ShiftMed minimizes contract labor and returns control of workforce spending to healthcare leaders. Seamlessly integrating with existing HR and scheduling systems, ShiftMed provides a comprehensive view of workforce expenses.

ShiftMed offers a suite of solutions tailored to meet specific needs. ShiftMed Flex equips internal staff with a custom-branded mobile app, enabling them to fill scheduling gaps and reduce overtime costs. ShiftMed On-Demand expands internal float teams, reducing reliance on travel and contract nurses. The ShiftMed Unlimited Network delivers unparalleled shift fulfillment through the world's first Digital MSP, ensuring consistent, high-quality care coverage. For more information, visit .

About Powers Health:

Powers Health, an integrated system of care, includes four not-for-profit hospitals - Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, Powers Health Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point and Hartsfield Village, a continuing care retirement community in Munster. The Northwest Indiana healthcare system's vast network of care locations includes outpatient, surgical and rehabilitation centers, physician practices, behavioral health, occupational health, home care, a medically-based fitness center, cancer research foundation and cancer support center. Powers Health hospitals are regional leaders in cancer treatment, cardiac care, neuroscience and orthopedics. The healthcare system is proud to have earned national recognition and numerous distinguished accreditations for exemplary care and outcomes.

