Actress And Activist, Patricia Heaton Signs The Jewish Future Promise (JFP) As It Marks A Landmark Milestone Of 100,000 Promisers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In marking the milestone, founder, actress and activist, Patricia Heaton has become JFP's 100,000 signer. Heaton's October 7th Coalition, (O7C) is a network of Christians standing visibly and vocally against the rise of antisemitism in our country.

"As a Christian, my spiritual heritage exists in the Jewish people. The bond Jews and Christians share is deep and profound," said Heaton. "Along with that, our shared Judeo-Christian values are the foundation for the free and thriving democracies we see in Israel, America, and around the world. The Jewish future is everyone's future!"

"This achievement is not merely a milestone; it's a profound reflection of our collective commitment to the future of Jewish life," said JFP Founder Mike Leven. "Each of the 100,000 promises made is a promise to sustain our heritage and nurture the values that have defined our community for generations. Reaching 250,000, 500,000, and even 1 million promises is not just an aspiration; it's necessary to ensure that Jewish causes continue to thrive and that the State of Israel remains strong. This is more than just a number; it is a living legacy that will continue to sustain and nurture Jewish life and values for years to come."

Hadara Ishak, President of Jewish Future Promise, remarked "Each of these 100,000 promises represents a beacon of hope, not just for our generation, but for every generation to come. To reach 250,000, 500,000, promisers and beyond, we must continue to inspire, engage, and empower even more individuals, families, and foundations to participate in this critical mission. This milestone is a testament to our enduring commitment to Tzedakah, and a promise to future generations that we will continue to honor and uphold our Jewish heritage."

The funds promised through JFP are earmarked to support a wide range of Jewish causes, including educational initiatives, community development, social services, and cultural preservation, both in local communities and the State of Israel. Notable foundations, such as the Charles & Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, the Marcus Foundation, and the deToledo Family Fund, have contributed significantly to this historic achievement.

JFP is a powerful response to a 2017 study that found a mere 11% of donations from key Jewish benefactors were invested in Jewish causes. JFP is a catalyst for change, and through its efforts, JFP has created an alliance of philanthropic family foundations, individuals, and families to secure billions in future commitments for various Jewish causes.

The Jewish Future Promise does not receive any of the pledged funds directly. Instead, they serve as a catalyst for meaningful intergenerational dialogue, inspiring individuals to ensure that a significant portion of their estate or planned charitable giving supports the Jewish community and/or the State of Israel.

About The Jewish Future Promise

The Jewish Future Promise (JFP) is a visionary global initiative dedicated to preserving and enriching the Jewish heritage for future generations. The Promise asks signers to make a moral commitment; if any charitable contributions are made upon passing, whether it be $10 or $10 million, at least half will support Jewish causes and/or the State of Israel. JFP is embraced by notable philanthropists, including Bernie Marcus and Charles Bronfman, who pledged to direct their estate's philanthropic gifts toward Jewish and Israel-focused causes. Extending its reach, JFP also inspires young adults, through the Jewish Youth Promise for 13- to 24-year-olds, to promise lifelong engagement with the Jewish community. JFP's impactful work is supported through partnerships with major Jewish organizations, including the Jewish Federations of North America, JNF-USA, Israel Bonds, the Orthodox Union, and a host of local federations across the United States. For more information, please visit, and href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">jewishyouthpromise .

