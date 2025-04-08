Caraway Introduces Glass Airtight Storage Containers: A Stylish, Non-Toxic Solution For Freshness And Organization

The First-of-its-Kind Storage Solution is Designed to Keep Food Fresher and Longer-without the Plastic

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caraway, the leading non-toxic kitchenware brand, continues its innovation for healthier homes with the launch of its Glass Airtight Storage Containers. Thoughtfully designed to increase freshness and organization while reducing exposure to microplastics, this latest innovation elevates kitchen storage with premium materials and a sleek, space-efficient design.

Crafted from non-toxic borosilicate glass, Caraway's Glass Airtight Storage Containers feature a first-of-its-kind True Airtight Seal, keeping food fresh longer and protecting it from unwanted odors and contaminants. With a modular, stackable design, these containers maximize storage efficiency, keeping cabinets, countertops, and pantries effortlessly organized. The 14-piece set includes a variety of container sizes, a storage base with a magnetically attached backer, and coordinating accessories-all thoughtfully designed to fit seamlessly into modern, health-conscious lifestyles.

"We created our Glass Airtight Storage Containers to address a major gap in the market: the overwhelming reliance on plastic storage options," said Jordan Nathan, Founder and CEO of Caraway. "Consumers want products that are as functional as they are beautiful, and this launch is an exciting step into the larger home organization category."

The Glass Airtight Storage Containers Set ($245) includes:



(2x) Small Containers with Lids

(2x) Medium Containers with Lids

(1x) Large Container with Lid

(1x) Storage Base + Magnetically Attached Backer

(1x) Metal Scoop (1x) Metal Measuring Cup

Individual containers are also available à la carte, with pricing starting at $45.

Available in six signature Caraway colors-Cream, Navy, Gray, Perracotta, Sage, and Mist-the containers complement the brand's cookware and kitchen essentials. The durable borosilicate glass resists scratches, stains, and thermal shock, with smooth, crevice-free surfaces that make cleaning a breeze. Dishwasher-safe and free from BPA, BPS, PFOA, and PFAS, these containers offer a safer, more sustainable alternative to plastic.

Caraway's Glass Airtight Storage Containers are now available for purchase at CarawayHome .

About Caraway

Caraway is on a mission to thoughtfully raise the standards of what we bring into our homes by creating non-toxic, design-forward, and eco-friendly home goods. Simply put, the products are designed to make our lives easier and healthier, no matter the level of expertise.

Caraway launched its hero cookware set in 2019 and has since expanded to additional kitchenware including bakeware, prepware, food storage, steamers, tea kettles, glass storage and more.

