Republic Services Charitable Foundation Announces 2025 National Neighborhood Promise® Grants

More than 2 million people will be positively impacted through projects with fourteen nonprofit organizations throughout North America

PHOENIX, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG ) and the Republic Services Charitable Foundation today announced the 14 nonprofit organizations receiving 2025 grants through the Foundation's National Neighborhood Promise® (NNP) Program. The NNP program works to revitalize communities and enhance the quality of life of residents through volunteer projects, monetary donations and in-kind services.

"We are committed to engaging with and investing in the communities we serve," said Elena Goodhall, director of Community Investment for Republic Services. "Our local teams work closely with our nonprofit partners on critical initiatives and projects that help foster sustainable neighborhoods."

This year, more than 2.1 million people will be positively impacted through grants totaling nearly $3 million. Each grant is tailored to meet a specific community need, from critical facility repairs and improvements, to the creation of greenspaces, all-accessible infrastructures and more.

"We are grateful to receive a grant from Republic Services Charitable Foundation through their 2025 National Neighborhood Promise Program. This generous support is a game-changer for Community Table as we work to remodel our new facility and expand our ability to serve those in need," said Sandy Martin, president and CEO of Community Table, one of the largest emergency food assistance providers in the Denver area. "Thanks to Republic Services, we are one step closer to creating a welcoming, modern space where our neighbors can find the support they need to thrive for years to come."

The 2025 Republic Services Charitable Foundation NNP grant recipients are:



Alaska (Anchorage) - Alaska Trails : Enhancing trail restoration and accessibility at North Bicentennial Park. The project will engage community members in park improvements through the organization's workforce training, youth and volunteer programs.

Alabama (Decatur) - Community Action Partnership of North Alabama, Inc. : Constructing a 1,272-square-foot home as a homeowner empowerment center, providing skill-building workshops and hands-on training for home ownership, with classes in English and Spanish.

Arizona (Phoenix) - UMOM New Day Centers : Providing courtyard renovations at the emergency shelter and supportive services facility to beautify a play and gathering space for more than 300 children and their families staying at UMOM on any given day.

California (Los Angeles) - St. Francis Center : Providing a large commercial freezer, pallet storage and other facility improvements increasing the organization's capacity to rescue and distribute food to community members.

Colorado (Arvada) - Arvada Community Food Bank, Inc. : Enhancing the organization's new, more accessible facility with a welcoming shopping area, expanded warehouse and perishable food storage, childcare room, loading dock, eco-friendly upgrades, Neighbor Connection Center, added space for recycling and composting activities, and more.

Colorado (Greeley) - Trust for Public Land : Supporting the organization's mission of creating parks and protecting land for people, the project transforms a lot, vacant for 20 years, into a vibrant pocket park with a safe, welcoming garden and shaded outdoor classroom.

Illinois (Chicago) - Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago : Providing extensive improvements to Cornerstone Community Outreach , a housing shelter and supportive services organization that has served the Chicago Uptown community for more than 35 years.

Michigan (Detroit) - Detroit Horse Power : Transforming a 14-acre demolished school site into the largest urban equestrian education center in the nation, the grant will purchase the center's new furniture, helping facilitate their summer camps, programming and other administrative needs.

Michigan (Ypsilanti) - Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley : Improving West Willow Park with ADA-accessible parking, a youth basketball court, soccer goals, shaded seating, exercise stations and upgraded signage.

Montana (Missoula) - Montana Food Bank Network : Constructing the Volunteer Repack Room, which will more than double volunteer capacity, enhance efficiency and improve overall workflow for the organization, which provides emergency food assistance, advocacy and education around food insecurity statewide.

Pennsylvania (Reading) - Foundation for the Reading Public Museum : Installing publicly accessible Wi-Fi throughout the museum - a free community resource that will enhance programming and educational opportunities.

Pennsylvania (Red Lion) - Larry J. Macaluso Elementary School PTO : Replacing the current playground structure with ADA-compliant, sensory-friendly structures and accessible walkways for students and the community.

Texas (Corpus Christi) - Agape Ranch : Installing a contemplation garden with labyrinth maze and sensory playground, and perimeter fence with entrance gate for the Agape Ranch neighborhood, which helps keep foster siblings together if they can't be placed in the same foster family. Texas (Round Rock) - Play for All : Developing an all-inclusive play area that will teach children of all abilities about recycling, renewable energy and sustainability.

About the Republic Services Charitable Foundation:

The Republic Services Charitable Foundation helps strengthen the communities where Republic Services customers and employees live and work through volunteerism, monetary donations and in-kind services. Through its National Neighborhood Promise® Program, the Foundation supports nonprofit organizations, programs and projects that help promote sustainable neighborhoods. The Foundation helps support Republic Services' 2030 Sustainability Goal to create sustainable neighborhoods through strong community partnerships for 45 million people. RepublicServices/sustainability/communities

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices .

