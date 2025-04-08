Fabral Unveils ROOF: A Revolutionary Software Solution For The Sheet Metal Industry

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ROOF is set to revolutionize how Fabral's customers interact with the buying process, providing a user-friendly experience for placing orders and designing metal roofing parts at their convenience 24/7. Customers can now visualize their designs in real time with 2D and 3D views, create custom trims, and choose from a variety of colors, all while ensuring accurate dimensions and reducing the need for back-and-forth communication with customer service.

Optimizing the Process from Design to Delivery

ROOF offers a range of powerful features designed to simplify and optimize the ordering and design process. Customers can place orders around the clock without the need for handwritten requests or back-and-forth emails with customer service representatives. It also offers the option to save your orders to a cart where you can edit and access them for up to 90 days. With access to Fabral's entire product catalog, users can easily browse and select materials, and real-time 2D and 3D design features allow for seamless customization of trims and colors. ROOF also provides cost and material optimization, streamlining the design process and ensuring maximum efficiency. Additionally, the platform includes an order tracking feature, providing customers with complete visibility into their order status throughout the entire process.

Discover ROOF

Fabral's platform can be accessed directly at buyfabral , where customers can begin exploring the benefits of ROOF and start designing and ordering their roofing materials in a seamless, interactive environment.

About FGM-Fabral

Founded in 1967 as Fabral Metal Wall and Roof Systems, the firm is widely recognized as the benchmark for the metal roofing industry. After its acquisition by Flack Global Metals in 2023, Fabral has been given additional resources and reach to continue to be an integral part of America's building projects. Our quality products, advanced LEAN manufacturing processes, and dedicated customer service have elevated Fabral to become the metal cladding supplier of choice.



CONTACT:

Michael Vaughn

Fabral

678.670.7549

[email protected]

Madison Shuttlesworth

Fabral

412.807.9702

[email protected]

SOURCE Fabral