Academy Sports + Outdoors Donates More Than $550K To St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® Through Annual Holiday Partnership

Total donations have eclipsed over $2.7 million since 2020

KATY, Texas, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO ) today announced the donation of more than $550,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® . The donation is the result of a collaboration between the two organizations on holiday-inspired t-shirts and lounge pants featuring St. Jude patient art-inspired designs. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the products were donated to St. Jude.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is proud to continue our work to support the young patients and their families at St. Jude and we're excited to see the program's growth this year," said Matt McCabe, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer. "It is a privilege to carry the St. Jude holiday apparel collection and support the hospital's mission of advancing cures and means of prevention for pediatric diseases."

Since 2020, Academy has donated more than $2.7 million in support of St. Jude's mission: Finding cures. Saving children®.

"We are so grateful for the creativity of our partners at Academy Sports + Outdoors who give customers an opportunity to help others while celebrating beautiful artwork by the kids of St. Jude," said Steve Froehlich, Chief Revenue Officer of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "It has been an incredible five years of partnership and we look forward to many more as we work together to help make cures possible for kids with cancer."

The men's and women's t-shirts and lounge pants were all exclusively available during the holiday season at all Academy stores and online at academy .

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit .

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on X , Instagram , LinkedIn and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Media Contact: Shane Carlisle, Public Relations Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED