Socially Determined, Mathematica, And Medeanalytics Announce Strategic Partnership To Transform Social Determinants Of Health Interventions

The companies are joining forces to launch a first-of-its-kind Social Risk Insights program focused on measures and outcomes, built on MedeAnalytics' Health FabricTM , leveraging social risk data and delivering actuarially verified intervention opportunities to improve health outcomes and reduce costs.

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedeAnalytics , a healthcare enterprise data enrichment platform and analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS) leader, announced today a groundbreaking collaboration between Socially Determined , Mathematica and MedeAnalytics to modernize the measurement, validation and financial impact of social determinants of health (SDOH) interventions. This strategic partnership provides a data-driven, actuarially validated framework for assessing the return on investment of these interventions, optimizing member health outcomes and informing social risk management decisions.

Social risk factors – such as unstable housing, transportation, or employment – introduces significant hidden costs and quality measure challenges for payers and providers nationwide. Organizations need a structured, evidence-based approach to quantify the financial and clinical impact of social risk. That's where the joint " Social Risk Insights - Measures & Outcomes " solution comes in, a first-of-its-kind initiative deployed within the MedeAnalytics Health FabricTM enterprise platform.

The partnership brings together the unique strengths of each organization:



Socially Determined will provide proprietary social risk scores from its SocialScape® platform, offering crucial insights into individual social risk factors.

MedeAnalytics will serve as the technology and advanced analytics platform, integrating SDOH risk data into its solutions using its proprietary Health FabricTM , seamlessly combining with financial, clinical, claims and public data. Mathematica will leverage its actuarial expertise to perform validation, quantify financial impact, and deliver credible ROI models, delivering programmatic expertise alongside recommended interventions, closing the loop with MedeAnalytics Managed ActionTM to deliver financial and health outcomes to the organization.

"The healthcare system is increasingly accountable for outcomes and disease progression-80% of which are driven by social factors," said Trenor Williams, CEO of Socially Determined. "By embedding our social risk intelligence into a financial impact framework validated by Mathematica and deployed through MedeAnalytics, we enable healthcare organizations to directly measure and manage the ROI of social interventions at scale."

The partnership's focus on financial credibility will provide health plans with robust financial impact assessments, creating a more complete picture of member populations and enabling better risk stratification for resource optimization. The scalability of MedeAnalytics Health FabricTM also allows for stronger alignment with value-based care models, from facilitating alternative payment models more easily to other key enterprise analytics initiatives such as quality, network optimization, employer insights and provider alignment.

"It's a strategic imperative in today's healthcare landscape to leverage SDOH insights, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this revolution," said Steve Grieco, CEO of MedeAnalytics. "By integrating social determinants of health into a new Social Risk Insights solution, we're continuing our Managed ActionTM mission of not just analyzing data. We're transforming the data into actionable, actuarially verified intervention opportunities that produce hard dollar ROI. This partnership marks a profound opportunity for healthcare, empowering organizations to improve patient outcomes while simultaneously reducing costs and enabling measurable impact for the communities they serve."

"The healthcare data marketplace is awash in health and social data that overwhelm providers and policymakers alike," said Joshua Baker, Vice President and Managing Director at Mathematica. "This team of data science, healthcare delivery, and policy experts will provide evidence-based recommendations to improve well-being of our friends, family, and neighbors served by health payers and providers."

This strategic alliance represents a significant step forward in addressing social risk factors that impact health, promising to deliver tangible benefits to health insurers, healthcare providers, and ultimately, patients. By combining advanced analytics, social risk assessment, and actuarial validation, the partnership is poised to set new standards in SDOH intervention evaluation and implementation.

About Socially Determined

Socially Determined is pioneering the integration of health and social care through social risk analytics. Its SocialScape® platform, social risk data, and industry-leading solutions empower health systems, health plans, and risk-bearing organizations to manage risk, improve outcomes, and advance equity at scale. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Socially Determined has been recognized by Fierce Healthcare as one of the 15 most promising healthcare companies. Follow Socially Determined on LinkedIn or Twitter , or visit .

About Mathematica

Mathematica works with a variety of organizations and partners to help them meet their goals more effectively. With a commitment to providing end-to-end support, our offerings include research and evaluation services, advisory expertise, and data solutions. From initial design through final evaluation, we make programs, policies, and strategies more efficient, accountable, cost effective, and impactful. Efficiency meets impact. That's progress together. Learn more at .

About MedeAnalytics®

With over 30 years in the industry, MedeAnalytics provides the most powerful enterprise data enrichment and analytics platform specifically built for healthcare. By harnessing the first fully curated, turnkey Health FabricTM, combined with strategic advisory services and artificial intelligence, our scalable, seamless and transformational SaaS solutions enable measurable impact for healthcare payers, providers, payviders, employers, and other key stakeholders in the ecosystem. With the most advanced data orchestration and interoperability in healthcare, organizations count on our expertise to deliver actionable insights that improve effectiveness, reduce costs, and deliver better outcomes for both organizations and patients. To learn more, browse our website , LinkedIn and featured insights .

Media Contact:

Caryn Tomer

VP, Marketing for MedeAnalytics

618.579.9717

[email protected]

SOURCE MedeAnalytics

