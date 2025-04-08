Gocare And CDG Partner To Deliver Seamless, Best-Of-Breed CX Solutions For Broadband Providers

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOCare , a leading SaaS provider of digital customer experience solutions for broadband service providers (BSPs), and Communications Data Group (CDG) announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the customer experience for BSPs.

By combining GOCare's CX solution set with CDG's open and integration-friendly OSS/BSS platform, the two companies empower BSPs to elevate subscriber engagement, improve the customer experience, and reduce operating costs compared to traditional customer care solutions. CDG's commitment to best-of-breed, open architecture solutions makes it an ideal partner for GOCare's flexible and scalable communication platform.

GOCare has built integrations to CDG Elements platform supporting a range of GOCare Digital Experience Platform solutions, including:



GOCare Connect for an omnichannel solution with a single pane of glass simplifying customer engagement by seamlessly tying all digital channels together. GOCare Connect simultaneously delivers critical subscriber information to the agent with the GOCare Insight Panel including the status of third-party vendor equipment at the subscriber's location.

GOCare Messenger for automated notifications and subscriber self-help for account inquiries, bill payments, appointment inquiries, and other routine subscriber inquiries. GOCare Pulse to trigger transactional Net Promoter Score® or CSAT surveys immediately following events like service installations, repairs, and support ticket closures.

"At CDG, we're proud to deepen our collaboration with GOCare-an innovative company that, like us, brings an operator's mindset to solving real-world ISP challenges," said Tony Stout, CTO of CDG. "Our integration and partnership is a natural evolution of our shared commitment to openness, interoperability, and innovation. Together, we're building on a strong foundation of industry experience to deliver a best-of-breed ecosystem that helps providers unlock efficiencies, enhance customer experience, and fuel long-term growth."

Common customer deployments featuring the integrated solution include Conterra Networks , Eastex , and Home Telecom .

"CDG has been an incredible partner for GOCare, and we truly value the collaboration we've built together," commented Rick Perkins, CTO and co-founder of GOCare. "When platforms like ours integrate deeply and intentionally, it unlocks real power for broadband operators-driving efficiency, improving customer experience, and reducing operational friction. CDG shares our commitment to putting the subscriber experience first, while collectively delivering solutions that help BSPs compete, grow, and differentiate in a crowded market."

GOCare is a Platinum Sponsor of the CDG Customer Conference that is taking place April 9-11 in Savannah, Georgia. GOCare's CTO, Rick Perkins, and Jason Smith, Vice President of Solutions Development, are presenting at the conference.

About GOCare

GOCare is a trusted digital experience platform for broadband service providers, driving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Our innovative SaaS solution integrates seamlessly with existing operator technology stacks-including billing, network operations, IT, and marketing platforms-empowering providers to deliver proactive notifications and personalized interactions through two-way SMS, social media, web chat, and email. Founded by telecom veterans, GOCare's "For Operators, By Operators" ethos underscores our deep understanding of the broadband industry's challenges. We are committed to helping operators transform the customer experience, making it easier for subscribers to connect, communicate, and engage at every touchpoint. Serving over 30 broadband operators and powering more than 30 million monthly digital interactions, GOCare reduces call volumes, cuts operational costs, accelerates payments, and boosts customer satisfaction metrics. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn .

About CDG

CDG provides a cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS platform for service providers and carriers offering broadband, data, utility, and interconnect services. We deliver value by providing operator-driven, open architecture, innovative solutions that empower our clients to create the optimal service ecosystem for growing their customer base, improving their BI, and developing the latest AI/ML and automation technologies to increase their operational efficiencies, capabilities, and revenue streams. Visit our website at to learn more.

SOURCE GOCare

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED