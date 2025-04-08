Locatorx Names Darrell Turner As Chief Operating Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocatorX, a trusted leader in secure IoT sensors and supply chain asset visibility, today announced Darrell Turner as Chief Operating Officer. Turner brings more than 35 years of cross-industry leadership experience in healthcare, aerospace, and defense, along with deep expertise in Lean Six Sigma methodologies and strategic operational management to the executive team.

“LocatorX is experiencing tremendous growth in terms of both the scale and the diversity of opportunities that we have the privilege of solving as we deliver transformational value for our customers. Continuing to earn our customer's confidence requires an unrelenting focus on executing by meeting or exceeding every milestone, every day. Darrell's proven track record of metrics-based discipline, world-class process improvement techniques, and exceptional team-building skills will position us to confidently scale and grow, unlocking real shareholder value while solving our customers' most complex challenges,” commented Chester Kennedy, CEO of LocatorX.

Prior to joining LocatorX, Turner served as President of the EMR-PM group at EverHealth, where he led strategy and organizational alignment across a portfolio of healthcare technology solutions, including Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Practice Management Systems (PM), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), and Chronic Care Management platforms.

He also served as President and COO of CollaborateMD, Inc., where he co-developed a cloud-based medical billing and practice management platform, empowering providers to streamline complex workflows and enhance patient care through real-time analytics and automation.

In addition, Turner spent over two decades at Lockheed Martin's Training & Simulation division, where he held various engineering and program management roles. He became a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt, driving operational efficiencies across multi-million-dollar defense and aerospace projects with full P&L responsibility.

“I am excited to join LocatorX at a time when asset tracking and visibility across the supply chain is more critical than ever for national security and operational efficiency,” said Turner.“I look forward to working with the team to help scale quickly, optimize performance, and deliver continued value to our customers and partners.”

Added Kennedy,“Darrell's combination of experience, which includes both starting and growing a highly successful startup and working as a major contributor in a Fortune 50 corporation, will be extremely valuable as we continue to scale this business.”

LocatorX ensures real-time visibility of mission-critical assets and connected insights that drive efficient processes across the supply chain. The company's patented LX Digital Fingerprint, secure TAA-compliant IoT sensors, and data intelligence platform redefines how aerospace, defense, and government sectors track and manage critical assets. To learn more about LocatorX, visit .