Fogo De Chão Drops Exclusive 'Golden Coaster' Sweepstakes To Celebrate New Rewards Program: Five Winners Score Free Dining For A Year

DALLAS, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão , the 45-year-old internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, introduces its first-ever loyalty program, Fogo Rewards. Beyond the conventional collection-of-points model, Fogo Rewards elevates the dining journey with personalized benefits that begin immediately after enrollment. Members can choose from a wide selection of rewards including complimentary chilled seafood appetizers, indulgent cut upgrades, and exclusive offers like $1 Caipirinhas every Tuesday.

To celebrate the national launch of Fogo Rewards, the brand also announced its first-ever Golden Coaster Sweepstakes.* Starting today through May 30, all Fogo Rewards members, including existing members and new guests who enroll online , will be entered into the sweepstakes that will grant five lucky guests free dining for an entire year.

Fogo's signature red and green dining coasters, traditionally used by guests to customize the pace of tableside service, have been transformed into a golden symbol of status and ultimate conversation starter.

Winners will receive a sleek gold-plated dining coaster presented in an intricately designed bespoke box, accompanied by a premium metal gift card granting access to Fogo's signature fire-roasted proteins with an expertly seasoned, salty bark; Bar Fogo offerings, featuring all-day happy hour with handcrafted cocktails; and the fresh, nutrient-dense seasonal Market Table.

"The heart of Brazilian hospitality is about creating moments of genuine delight and generosity, which is exactly what we've designed Fogo Rewards to deliver," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão. "Unlike traditional programs that make guests wait to accumulate points, we wanted to create something that feels as generous and immediate as our tableside service. From your very first visit, you'll receive benefits that enhance your Fogo experience, and for five fortunate members, our Golden Coaster will become the ultimate symbol of personalization that places our guests at the center of their dining journey."

The Fogo Rewards loyalty program was developed in partnership with GALE . For detailed reward and redemption terms and conditions, please review here .

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com . To view the“Fogo is Fire” brand campaign, visit .







