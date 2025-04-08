Privia Health To Report First Quarter 2025 Results On Thursday, May 8

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARLINGTON, Va., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced that it expects to release financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025 before market open on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The press release is expected to be publicly disseminated by 7:00 am ET and will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.priviahealth.com . Privia Health management will host a conference call beginning at 8:00 am ET on the same day, Thursday, May 8, to discuss the results and management's outlook for future financial and operational performance.

You can visit to listen to the call via live webcast. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call under the same link. To participate in the live conference call, dial 888-596-4144 (or 646-968-2525 for international callers) and provide Conference ID 5704885.

