Vetty Welcomes Gregg Moran As Vice President Of Partnerships

NEW YORK , April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vetty , the one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform, shared that Gregg Moran has joined the company as Vice President of Partnerships, effective as of this week. In this newly created role, Moran will develop and manage the company's partnership strategy as Vetty continues to scale in line with market demand.

With over a decade of experience building relationships across the HR Tech space, Moran most recently served as Senior Director of Partnerships at Plum. Before that, Moran was Director of Partner Development at PandoLogic, where he formalized the company's first partner program, adding more than 30 partners to its network and establishing a channel revenue practice. Moran's foray into the industry began at iCIMS, where he spent nearly seven years in various partnership roles, ultimately rising to the position of Senior Manager, Partner Relations. Moran got his start in partnership marketing, working for the NBA's Nets, where he managed relationships with prominent brands such as Coca-Cola, Marriott, and Red Bull.

Vetty CEO Jason Putnam shared,“For Gregg, successful relationships are those where everyone wins, which is what we strive for in our partnerships. Beyond that, Gregg truly understands this space and the technologies within it, making him well-positioned not only to create Vetty's partner strategy but also to drive it forward. We're grateful to have him be a part of this journey.”

Moran added,“HR tech is an inherently partner-driven ecosystem, making it an area of opportunity as Vetty continues to grow. My focus will be to build meaningful, strategic relationships that further position us as an industry leader while delivering value to our customers. I'm ready to get to work.”

