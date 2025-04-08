Continuum Powders Recycled Nearly One Ton Of Nickel Scrap Per Week From A Siemens Energy Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pioneering Circular Manufacturing for Supply Chain Resilience

Houston, TX, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Powders , a leader in sustainable metal powder production, successfully recycled 16,182 kilograms of nickel scrap-nearly one ton per week-from a Siemens Energy facility over the final five months of 2024. By transforming waste into valuable materials, this effort eliminates the need for energy-intensive traditional recycling methods, minimizes landfill waste, and drives the circular metal economy.

“This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Rob Higby, CEO of Continuum Powders .“By prioritizing efficient recycling and high-quality production, we are helping industry leaders reduce their environmental impact and build supply chain resiliency.”

The nickel scrap came from Siemens Energy's facility in Winston-Salem, North Carolina where the company services equipment for power generation, such as gas turbines, steam turbines, and generators. Utilizing Continuum's proprietary Greyhound M2P plasma atomization process, they reverted unused engine components into high-quality metal powders tailored to meet stringent industry standards. These critical nickel-based powders are ideal for aerospace, defense, and energy applications. The reclaimed superalloy is comprised of rare earth minerals and the next steps in the process are to test the reintegration of these materials into Siemens Energy's supply chain.

“Our goal is to recycle scrap materials into high-quality metal powders for reuse in additive manufacturing because when we minimize waste and boost circular manufacturing, it makes us a stronger player in the energy sector," said Rich Voorberg, President of Siemens Energy in North America.

This ongoing partnership aims to establish a new standard for sustainable manufacturing by demonstrating that advanced recycling technology can produce high-performance materials while enhancing supply chains and reducing carbon emissions. The process not only minimizes energy consumption, transportation, and material handling but also serves as a cost-effective and environmentally responsible alternative to traditional recycling methods.

“Our recycling and powder production capabilities prove that innovative solutions can deliver significant environmental and economic value while meeting the most demanding industry requirements,” said Michael Brennen, Sales Director at Continuum Powders.

By scaling high-purity metal powder production from reclaimed feedstock, Continuum Powders is leading the charge in circular manufacturing - reducing reliance on virgin metals, cutting emissions, and fortifying supply chain security for critical industries worldwide.

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders is the leader in high-performance, sustainable metal powders with operations in Texas and California. The company's patented Greyhound M2P platform enables a cradle-to-cradle recycling process, delivering top-tier powders while dramatically reducing carbon emissions and waste. Continuum Powders serves industries including aerospace, defense, energy, and automotive with solutions that combine quality, flexibility, and environmental responsibility.

