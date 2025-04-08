Actelis Networks Secures New Order To Modernize Orange County's Traffic Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced Cyber-Hardened Networking Technology to Enhance Critical Transportation Systems in California's Third Most Populous County

FREMONT, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has secured a new order intended to modernize Orange County, California's intelligent transportation system (ITS) infrastructure.

The order, which were placed through Actelis' long-standing partner Western Systems, will provide Orange County with Actelis' advanced networking technology that enable secure, high-speed connectivity for traffic management systems across the region. This deployment marks an important expansion of Actelis' footprint in California's transportation infrastructure, serving a county with over 3 million residents and one of the nation's most heavily trafficked transportation networks.

"We're proud to be selected for this important project in Orange County, one of the nation's most dynamic and growing metropolitan areas," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "Our technology will help Orange County rapidly enhance its traffic management capabilities while providing the security and reliability essential for critical infrastructure operations."

Actelis' hybrid-fiber networking solutions allow transportation authorities to achieve fiber-grade performance while leveraging existing infrastructure, significantly reducing deployment time and cost. The company's cyber-hardened technology is engineered to withstand harsh roadside environments while providing military-grade security protection against evolving threats to essential transportation networks.

This latest order continues Actelis' momentum in the intelligent transportation systems market, following recent deployments in major cities including Washington D.C., Seattle, and Ventura County. The growing adoption of Actelis' technology by transportation authorities across the United States underscores the company's unique value proposition in enabling smart city initiatives and infrastructure modernization efforts.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its“Cyber Aware Networking” initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit .

