Codex Labs OTC Bia Eczema Relief Lotion Is Awarded Seal Of Acceptance From National Eczema Association And Microbiome-Friendly Certification From Mymicrobiome

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Jose, CA, USA, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex Labs, a Silicon Valley skintech company, announced that its over-the-counter (OTC) Bia Eczema Relief Lotion has been awarded the Seal of Acceptance by the National Eczema Association (NEA). The NEA Seal of AcceptanceTM highlights products that avoid ingredients known to irritate and that are suitable for care of eczema or sensitive skin.

The Bia Eczema Relief Lotion has also achieved Microbiome-friendly certification, according to the MyMicrobiome Standard. It is the first eczema OTC topical to achieve this certification.

"We are thrilled that our products have been recognized as non-irritating for over 30 million Americans who suffer from eczema, as well as microbiome-safe. We remain dedicated to creating solutions that protect and restore the skin barrier while supporting the microbiome," says Dr. Barbara Paldus, Founder and CEO.

The BIA eczema relief lotion leverages the patent-pending BiaComplex 2.0TM, a blend of biotech-made cellular extracts derived from terrestrial and marine plants. This novel combination of actives addresses hydration, skin barrier repair (both increased ceramide and structural protein production) and itch reduction in distinct yet synergistically-effective ways.

The Bia Eczema Relief Lotion is designed to be used with the Bia Unscented Soap, the first vegan, MyMicrobiome-certified soap that also carries the NEA Seal of Acceptance. This“Eczema Essentials” set can also be combined with the Antü Skin Barrier Support supplement in a trio that addresses both gut and skin barrier integrity. The supplement provides l-histidine, an amino acid used by the body to produce filaggrin protein and natural moisturization factor to reinforce the skin barrier, as well as a novel antioxidant (M3PlusTM) that helps address gut barrier inflammation and permeability.

This“Ditch the Itch” trio underwent a clinical trial on subjects having mild to moderate eczema (SCORAD = 34.5). The measured improvements in 8 weeks included:



93% reduction in eczema score (SCORAD) in 100% subjects

88% reduction of itch in 97% subjects

117% hydration increase in 91% sujects, and 83% flakiness (desquamation) decrease in 97% subjects

“The Ditch the Itch set was tested in a clinical study and performed well for managing moderate eczema. It is remarkable to think that these are over-the-counter products, available to everyone without a prescription,” stated Dr. Peter Lio, a leading US expert in pediatric eczema and Codex Labs Medical Advisory Board member. He added:“Such clinical results demonstrate the importance of addressing skin conditions with both topicals and ingestibles in an integrative, inside-out approach.”

About Codex Labs

Based in Silicon Valley and led by scientist Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Labs is committed to creating highly effective, clinically proven, microbiome-supporting skin-gut-brain-biome solutions that contain potent, biotech-derived plant-based actives. Our products are focused on restoring/protecting the skin barrier, managing inflammation, and addressing skin conditions associated with aging, acne, eczema and psoriasis. The brand has been heralded by integrative dermatologists and naturopathic doctors for creating the next generation of effective, vegan, cruelty-free and sustainable dermaceutical solutions.

Codex Labs Bia Eczema Relief Lotion Clinical Study of Bia Eczema Relief Lotion and Bia Unscented Soap

