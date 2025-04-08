High Roller Announces Hiring Of Seth Young As Senior Vice President Corporate Strategy And Investor Relations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Las Vegas, Nevada, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the“Company”) (NYSE American: ROLR), operator of the premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta , is pleased to announce the appointment of Seth Young as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations. In his new role, Mr. Young will collaborate with the management team to shape and implement the Company's long-term business strategy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Seth Young to our team,” said Ben Clemes, CEO of High Roller Technologies.“His over 20 years of industry experience, combined with his extensive knowledge of gaming technologies, strategic planning, and business development, will be invaluable as we continue to build on High Roller's strong position in the industry.”

Mr. Young is a widely recognized interactive gaming expert with a successful track record of continuously being at the forefront of new gaming technologies and strategies.

Prior to joining High Roller, Mr. Young served as Chief Innovation Officer at PointsBet, where he was responsible for strategic corporate development efforts including fundraising, new market development, government affairs, regulatory affairs, and more. He also previously served as Chief Operating Officer at FSG Digital, Executive Director of Online Gaming at Foxwoods Resort Casino, Chief Operating Officer at Flower City Gaming, and Director of Strategy for TexasHoldem.com.

Additionally, Mr. Young is a founding partner of GMA Consulting, an internationally respected consulting firm serving the gaming, sports, entertainment, and hospitality sectors. Young also serves on the Board of Directors for Kinectify, EQL Games, Kindbridge Behavioral Health, and Aquimo.

Mr. Young has been recognized for his contributions to the gaming industry, receiving the Innovation Group's 2018 Emerging Leaders of Gaming Award and being named to Global Gaming Business Magazine's 40 Under 40 list in the same year.

On his new role, Seth Young commented,“It is a privilege to join High Roller and work alongside such a highly reputable, innovative, and deeply experienced team. The Company offers a world-class consumer entertainment experience through its highly premium brands, and I have no doubt High Roller is uniquely positioned for continued growth and success.”

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

