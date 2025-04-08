Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sustainability Information For 2024


2025-04-08 09:16:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We are providing Sustainability information for 2024 which consists of the audited sustainability information of Šiaulių bankas ("the Bank") and its subsidiaries ("the Group") and Independent Auditor's Limited Assurance Report. Sustainability information for 2024 is an integral part of Consolidated Management Report within Annual Financial statements for 2024.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

...

Attachments

  • SB Assurance EN 2024_elp
  • Independent Auditors Report EN
  • absiauliubankas-2024-12-31-en 3

MENAFN08042025004107003653ID1109403823

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search