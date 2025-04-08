Opendoor To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 6Th, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions, today announced that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 following the close of the market on Tuesday, May 62025. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's business and financial results.

What: Opendoor First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website,

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Opendoor's investor relations website for one year following the live call at

About Opendoor

Opendoor is a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions whose mission is to power life's progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple and certain way to sell and buy a home. Opendoor is a team of problem solvers, innovators, and operators who are leading the future of real estate. Opendoor currently operates in markets nationwide.

For more information, please visit

Contacts

Investors:

...

Media:

...