Opendoor To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 6Th, 2025
What: Opendoor First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
When: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website,
Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Opendoor's investor relations website for one year following the live call at
About Opendoor
Opendoor is a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions whose mission is to power life's progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple and certain way to sell and buy a home. Opendoor is a team of problem solvers, innovators, and operators who are leading the future of real estate. Opendoor currently operates in markets nationwide.
For more information, please visit
Contacts
Investors:
...
Media:
...
