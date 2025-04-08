Tuxcare Announces Endless Lifecycle Support For Ubuntu 20.04

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in cybersecurity, today announced it now provides Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) for Ubuntu 20.04 alongside its existing ELS for Ubuntu 16.04 and 18.04.With support for Ubuntu 20.04 expected to cease next month in the absence of a costly security maintenance and compliance subscription, the new TuxCare ELS arms organizations with an affordable path forward for ongoing vulnerability security patch delivery. Customers can prepare ahead of time for the upcoming EOL date by proactively connecting their systems to TuxCare's ELS for Ubuntu 20.04 repository while only paying for the service after the EOL date arrives.Additionally, TuxCare offers the opportunity for ELS customers to attach a leading rebootless (live) patching solution to their ELS subscription, providing up to 100 percent of all vendor-patched CVEs. Unlike competitive solutions, TuxCare ELS customers are never left exposed to CVEs that can cripple operations due to a lack of comprehensive and timely security.“TuxCare has quickly become the industry leader in end-of-life services for critical operating systems, languages and frameworks,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare.“Now, alongside our latest Endless Lifecycle Support for Ubuntu 20.04, it's convenient and affordable to also add on TuxCare's KernelCare live patching service that brings together all of the benefits of ELS's ongoing updates as well as the automated rebootless process of preventing exposure to vulnerabilities. With thousands of Ubuntu CVEs already addressed through TuxCare, our support offerings are a proven go-to choice for organizations that prioritize security and need added migration time while facing tight budgets.”TuxCare's ELS prevents systems from becoming a ticking time bomb, arming organizations with years of security patches as well as KernelCare's cost-effective option of automatically managing the updates without interfering with critical business operations. For more information on TuxCare KernelCare options, visit /enterprise-live-patching-services/kernelcare-enterprise .For more information on TuxCare's ELS for Ubuntu 20.04, visit: /endless-lifecycle-support/ubuntu-20-04-eol-supportAbout TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world's largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to .

DeShea Witcher

TuxCare

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.