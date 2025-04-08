Wholesome Hippy Proudly Sponsors Cheer Choice Awards, Spreading Positivity, Kindness & Community Support

Wholesome Hippy, the all-natural wellness brand founded by entrepreneurs Sherri Dindal and Christa Dias, is proud to announce its return as a sponsor and presenter at the 2025 Cheer Choice Awards.

Returning to the event in Las Vegas, Wholesome Hippy champions creators who inspire kindness, wellness, and change.

- Sherri Dindal, Wholesome Hippy Co-FounderATLANTA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wholesome Hippy , the all-natural wellness brand founded by entrepreneurs Sherri Dindal and Christa Dias, is proud to announce its return as a sponsor and presenter at the 2025 Cheer Choice Awards . This exciting charity event, taking place from April 11-13 at the Palms Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, celebrates social media creators who use their platforms to inspire, uplift, and make a positive impact on the world. All proceeds from the event benefit Spread The Cheer USA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those in need.For Sherri and Christa, Wholesome Hippy is more than just a business-it's a mission. They founded the company with a commitment to wellness, natural ingredients, and empowering others through self-care and education. Their partnership with the Cheer Choice Awards aligns perfectly with Wholesome Hippy's mantra: helping people live healthier, happier lives while spreading kindness and positivity.“We built Wholesome Hippy on the foundation of care and community,” said Sherri Dindal, co-founder and co-owner.“The Cheer Choice Awards embody everything we stand for-uplifting others, making a difference, and spreading joy. We are beyond thrilled to support an event that celebrates kindness and generosity.”Sherri, a dynamic entrepreneur, speaker, comedian, and content creator known as 'The Real Slim Sherri,' uses her platform to engage audiences with humor, authenticity, and powerful messages about self-acceptance and empowerment. Christa Dias, a former athlete and wellness advocate, brings her expertise in operations and holistic living to the brand, ensuring high-quality, natural products that truly make a difference. Together, they have built Wholesome Hippy into a trusted name in wellness, offering small-batch, USA-made products free from synthetic ingredients.As part of Wholesome Hippy's ongoing commitment to spreading wellness, the Top 5 Nominees, cast, and crew of the Cheer Choice Awards will receive samples of Wholesome Hippy's best-selling products, including the newly launched Cooling Pain Relief Plus Cream. This multi-functional product provides fast-acting, soothing relief for sore muscles, joint discomfort, and tension headaches. Formulated with magnesium and a blend of natural botanicals, it's perfect for those looking for an effective, chemical-free solution to pain relief. Whether recovering from a workout or managing chronic pain, this cream delivers instant cooling comfort for all.The Cheer Choice Awards will feature a star-studded lineup of inspiring nominees, engaging performances, and an unforgettable celebration of kindness. Wholesome Hippy will be on-site to present an award and connect with attendees who share their passion for wellness and community.About Wholesome Hippy:Wholesome Hippy is a woman-owned wellness brand with products proudly made in the USA, dedicated to creating all-natural skincare and self-care solutions that promote holistic well-being. Founded by Sherri Dindal and Christa Dias, the company focuses on small-batch production, 99% organic ingredients, and a commitment to quality without synthetic additives. Wholesome Hippy aims to empower individuals to embrace natural living while providing effective, earth-friendly products for wellness and self-care. For more information, visit .

