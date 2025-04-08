Tenerife Cook Music Fest 2025 Announces Jennifer Lopez As Part Of The Lineup

Tenerife Cook Music Fest

Tenerife Cook Music Fest 2025 brings the best of Latin music to the island with an incredible lineup and big surprises yet to be announced.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- International superstar Jennifer Lopez will visit the island to perform at Tenerife Cook Music Fest 2025, delivering a high-energy show full of dance and major hits. Jennifer Lopez is a singer, actress, and entrepreneur, globally known for hits like "On the Floor," "Jenny from the Block," "Let's Get Loud," and the popular "El Anillo pa' cuándo." With a career spanning over two decades, she has sold millions of records, starred in blockbuster movies, and earned numerous international awards.Alongside Jennifer Lopez, the lineup includes top-tier artists such as Sebastián Yatra, renowned for his pop ballads and urban rhythms that top the charts; Olga Tañón, the iconic "Woman of Fire" and official ambassador of the festival, whose unmatched energy has made her a merengue legend; Juan Magán, a pioneer of electro-latino and a must-have on dance floors; Justin Quiles, a young reggaeton star with millions of streams on every release; La India, the "Princess of Salsa" known for her powerful performances; Víctor Manuelle, the "Sonero of Youth," with decades of success in romantic salsa; Leoni Torres, a Cuban singer-songwriter who blends his homeland's tradition with pop touches; Óscar de León, globally acclaimed as the "Sonero of the World" for classics like "Llorarás"; and the legendary orchestra El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, known as "The University of Salsa" after more than six decades of career.Also joining the lineup is Beéle, a 21-year-old Colombian rising star who has taken the urban scene by storm. His hit singles, including "Loco" and "Inolvidable," have already surpassed one billion streams, confirming his rapid rise and strong support from a global audience. With this mix of legendary artists and fresh voices, the festival offers an irresistible blend of merengue, salsa, reggaeton, Latin pop, and contemporary fusions for all tastes.The festival organizers confirm that one more major artist is yet to be revealed. Beyond its music lineup, Tenerife Cook Music Fest 2025 will also deliver an enhanced culinary experience: the food court will expand to include zero-kilometer local options, food trucks, and international cuisine stations. This will allow attendees to enjoy the authentic flavors of Tenerife in an open-air atmosphere with Atlantic breezes and panoramic coastal views.Tenerife Cook Music Fest 2025 is firmly establishing itself as one of the top international festivals, thanks to its blend of music, gastronomy, and entertainment in a unique setting. This year, the event has undergone a major redesign and expansion, featuring new bar zones, a variety of food areas, and the creation of new leisure and relaxation spaces - including a special zone designed for everyone's enjoyment - all aimed at offering greater comfort between concerts. In addition, the festival areas now include exclusive services and stylish restrooms for those seeking a more personalized experience.The island of Tenerife, famous for its unmatched climate and warm hospitality, will once again become the perfect stage to welcome thousands of fans, making this event a must-attend summer celebration in 2025. Tickets are available now at .

