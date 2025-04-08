Haryana Minister Chairs Monsoon Preparations Meeting With Officials

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 8 (IANS) Haryana Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh reviewed the preparations being done by Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to deal with the waterlogging situation in the city ahead of monsoon in Gurugram and gave necessary guidelines to the concerned officials on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by MCG Commissioner Ashok Garg, Additional Commissioner Y. S. Gupta, and GMDA officials in Gurugram.

While giving necessary guidelines to the officials, the Cabinet Minister said that all the arrangements should be completed in advance to prevent excessive rainfall and waterlogging during the rainy season.

He directed them to take necessary measures by coordinating with all the departmental officers of the district, adding that the officials should also ensure that the cleaning work of all drainage and sewerage is completed within the stipulated time period before the monsoon and the cleaning of drains on both sides of the national highway passing through the district should be ensured on priority.

He added that MCG and GMDA should move forward in the direction of a permanent solution instead of a pump system for drainage of water in the next three years.

To deal with the waterlogging situation in the green belt during the rainy season, the minister suggested that the GMDA officials should make a pit of a certain width on a trial basis at the identified places.

He said that ensure that it should be filled with bricks and stones up to one foot above the ground level, adding that this will help in increasing the water level naturally at a low cost.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of cleaning the Yamuna in Delhi. In such a situation, the Pollution Control Board officials should ensure that chemical-laden water from factories does not fall into the drainage system of Gurugram. On the issue of desilting of the Najafgarh drain in the Delhi area by the officials, he will soon discuss with the Delhi government in this direction," the minister said.

He told the officials that it had come to his notice that, despite his instructions, the adjacent drains were not being cleaned during the ongoing road repair work in the city, due to which the road would be damaged again due to overflow of drains during monsoon.

The Industry Minister said that the officers should continuously monitor the quality of work and the prescribed procedure; otherwise, be ready for necessary action.