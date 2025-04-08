403
Ukraine Wants to Send High-Level Delegation to Washington
(MENAFN) Ukraine is set to dispatch a senior delegation to Washington this week to further discussions on strengthening a strategic alliance with the United States, with a focus on critical minerals. This was confirmed by Ukraine’s Economy Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko.
According to Svyrydenko, “This dialogue reflects the strategic interests of both nations and our shared commitment to building a strong, transparent partnership.” She emphasized that these talks are crucial for enhancing the relationship between the two countries, highlighting their mutual goals.
The delegation will comprise officials from various sectors, including the ministries of economy, foreign affairs, justice, and finance. Svyrydenko also clarified that the purpose of the discussions is to coordinate both sides on selecting appropriate projects, establishing legal frameworks, and creating sustainable investment mechanisms pertaining to critical minerals.
A deal was initially expected to be signed in late February during Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House.
However, the agreement was delayed following a confrontation between Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump, along with Vice President JD Vance.
The altercation occurred after Zelenskyy expressed concerns over US efforts to encourage diplomatic negotiations with Russia to resolve the ongoing Ukraine conflict, which has been ongoing for three years.
The previous month, Zelenskyy revealed that the United States had sent Kyiv a revised and “entirely different” version of the draft minerals agreement.
This new proposal would allow the US to access Ukrainian natural resources in exchange for continued military assistance. In response, Trump remarked that Zelenskyy seemed inclined to withdraw from the deal, cautioning that the Ukrainian president could face significant issues if he chose to do so.
