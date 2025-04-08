403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dragon Sourcing Achieves Product Challenger Status In ISG Provider Lenstm Procurement Services 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hong Kong, April 8, 2025 – Dragon Sourcing, a globally recognized leader in procurement and strategic sourcing solutions, is pleased to announce its designation as a Product Challenger in the Global region of the ISG Provider LensTM Procurement Services 2025 report.
This significant acknowledgment reflects Dragon Sourcing's dedication to providing impactful procurement services characterized by innovation, operational efficiency, and demonstrable client value. The recognition is based on the company's robust performance within the Strategic Sourcing and Category Management Services quadrant, underscoring its proficiency in the design and execution of tailored sourcing strategies across diverse industries and geographies.
The ISG team extended their congratulations, recognizing Dragon Sourcing as a prominent provider within the ISG Provider LensTM Procurement Services 2025 study.
In response, Dragon Sourcing's leadership conveyed their appreciation for ISG's recognition, which they believe reinforces their ongoing commitment to delivering progressive procurement solutions that yield tangible business outcomes. They further acknowledged the dedication of their global team and their strategic emphasis on client success.
ISG (Information Services Group), a preeminent global technology research and advisory firm, is renowned for its comprehensive and objective assessments of enterprise service providers. Its ISG Provider LensTM reports are widely respected by business decision-makers and utilized by over 800 ISG advisors to recommend optimal providers to enterprise clients worldwide.
This recognition establishes Dragon Sourcing as a significant emerging entity within the procurement landscape, distinguished by its profound market insight and a client-centric approach to addressing complex sourcing challenges. The organization intends to leverage this momentum through the expansion of its global footprint, the enhancement of its service offerings, and the cultivation of new strategic alliances.
Media Contact: Mr. Richard Laub
CEO, Dragon Sourcing
Email: ...
This significant acknowledgment reflects Dragon Sourcing's dedication to providing impactful procurement services characterized by innovation, operational efficiency, and demonstrable client value. The recognition is based on the company's robust performance within the Strategic Sourcing and Category Management Services quadrant, underscoring its proficiency in the design and execution of tailored sourcing strategies across diverse industries and geographies.
The ISG team extended their congratulations, recognizing Dragon Sourcing as a prominent provider within the ISG Provider LensTM Procurement Services 2025 study.
In response, Dragon Sourcing's leadership conveyed their appreciation for ISG's recognition, which they believe reinforces their ongoing commitment to delivering progressive procurement solutions that yield tangible business outcomes. They further acknowledged the dedication of their global team and their strategic emphasis on client success.
ISG (Information Services Group), a preeminent global technology research and advisory firm, is renowned for its comprehensive and objective assessments of enterprise service providers. Its ISG Provider LensTM reports are widely respected by business decision-makers and utilized by over 800 ISG advisors to recommend optimal providers to enterprise clients worldwide.
This recognition establishes Dragon Sourcing as a significant emerging entity within the procurement landscape, distinguished by its profound market insight and a client-centric approach to addressing complex sourcing challenges. The organization intends to leverage this momentum through the expansion of its global footprint, the enhancement of its service offerings, and the cultivation of new strategic alliances.
Media Contact: Mr. Richard Laub
CEO, Dragon Sourcing
Email: ...
Company :-Dragon Sourcing
User :- Debra Debra
Email :...Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment