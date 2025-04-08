403
Leapscholar Community Survey 2025 Shows That Entrepreneurship Is A Top Choice For 37% Of Indian Students Abroad
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 8 April: LeapScholar, South Asia's leading study abroad platform, today released "LeapScholar Community Survey 2025", which shows that entrepreneurship is becoming a leading career choice among Indian students studying overseas. According to the data, 37% of respondents identified starting their own venture as a top career goal after completing their studies overseas.
This shift reflects a larger change in how global education is being perceived. Students now aren't just looking for degrees, they want experiences that can prepare them to build something of their own. Many are choosing universities that offer strong industry exposure, real-world experience, and access to thriving job markets that double as startup-friendly ecosystems.
Arnav Kumar, Co-founder of LeapScholar, believes this shift reflects deeper changes in how students perceive the value of international education.
"What we're seeing is a mindset transformation. Students no longer view global education only as a way to secure a job, they see it as an opportunity to innovate, create, and lead," said Arnav. "We are excited to see this entrepreneurial energy rising and proud to support students who think beyond the conventional."
Interestingly, the data also highlights a significant gender gap in entrepreneurial ambitions. While 43.1% of male students expressed interest in starting their own ventures, only 24.2% of female students reported the same. This leads us to the importance of creating more inclusive environments that can encourage and support aspiring women entrepreneurs.
Other key findings from the survey include:
Industry connections shape university choices: 68% of respondents prioritize universities with strong industry ties, viewing them as vital for securing internships, building networks, and launching global careers
A shift in academic mindset: Students are no longer viewing universities solely as places of learning but as ecosystems that help them accelerate their professional journey and explore entrepreneurial ambitions
Research is gaining momentum: Over 53% of students expressed strong interest in research internships, and 21% ranked research opportunities as their top academic priority-reflecting a shift toward inquiry-led learning and innovation.
About LeapScholar: LeapScholar is a part of Leap, South Asia's largest end-to-end study abroad platform. The company offers a wide range of services to help students navigate the complex process of studying abroad, including personalized counseling, test preparation, application assistance, education loans and accommodation services. With a mission to democratize access to international education, LeapScholar has helped thousands of students pursue their dreams of studying at top universities worldwide.
