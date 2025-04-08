Private Wireless Stronger Than Expected In 2024, According To Dell'oro Group

Huawei, Nokia, and Ericsson Top Private Wireless RAN Suppliers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, a trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security networks, and data center industries, Private Wireless Radio Access Network (RAN) revenues ended 2024 stronger than expected, growing more than 40 percent.

"Private wireless is currently one of the more exciting RAN segments, partly because of the more favorable growth trajectory compared to the broader RAN market," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "While it is still early in the private 5G journey, and it will take some time before enterprise spending will move the larger RAN needle, initial readings suggest private wireless moved above the noise in 2024, representing around 3 to 5 percent of total RAN," continued Pongratz.

Additional highlights from the April 2025 Private Wireless Report:



Wide-area deployments increased at a faster rate than Campus Network in 2024.

The evolving scope of private wireless taken together with the fact that the $20 B+ enterprise RAN opportunity remains largely untapped is spurring interest from a broad array of participants across the ecosystem. Still, the traditional RAN suppliers are currently well-positioned in this initial phase.

Top 3 Private Wireless RAN suppliers in 2024 excluding China include Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung.

Nokia is the leading Campus Network Private Wireless RAN supplier in 2024, while Huawei is the leading Wide-Area Private Wireless RAN supplier over the same time period.

The forecast has been revised slightly upward to reflect the higher starting point and the improved enterprise sentiment. At the same time, the high-level message that we have communicated for some time has not changed-private wireless is a massive opportunity, but it will take some time for enterprises to embrace private cellular technologies. Private Wireless RAN revenue is expected to grow at a 15 to 20 percent CAGR and account for 5 to 10 percent of total RAN by 2029 (public RAN is expected to decline at a 1 percent CAGR over the same period).

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Private Wireless Advanced Research Report includes both quarterly vendor share data and a 5-year forecast for Private Wireless RAN by coverage, technology, and region. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected] .

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit .

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED