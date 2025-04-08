Flyguys Launches Drone Pilot App To Streamline Mission Management For Data Collectors

New Mobile App Delivers Instant Mission Notifications and On-the-Go Access

LAFAYETTE, La., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyGuys today announced the FlyGuys Pilot App, a new mobile application designed to enhance mission management for drone operators. The FlyGuys Pilot App provides real-time mission notifications and a seamless way for drone pilots to show interest and manage their missions, ensuring they never miss an opportunity.

"FlyGuys is committed to innovation and continuously finding ways to improve the pilot experience," says Joe Stough, CEO of FlyGuys. "This app is a game-changer, giving our pilots the flexibility and speed, they need to stay ahead in our fast-paced world of reality data capture."

"We designed the FlyGuys Pilot App to directly respond to the needs of our pilots," says Kevin Jurica, Sr. VP of Product at FlyGuys. "Our goal is to provide them with the tools they need to work smarter, not harder. With this app, pilots have mission opportunities right at their fingertips."

Features and Benefits of the FlyGuys Pilot App:



Instant Mission Notifications – Get alerts the second a new mission is available.

One-Tap Mission Interest – Easily express interest and increase the chance of assignment.

On-the-Go Mission Access – View mission details without needing a desktop login. Profile Management – Keep equipment lists and documents up to date for seamless execution.

About FlyGuys

FlyGuys is the leading online marketplace for reality data capture, connecting data seekers with professional data collectors through its proprietary software platform. With a nationwide network of skilled drone pilots ready for deployment, FlyGuys streamlines mission assignments to ensure fast, efficient, and reliable data capture. With a strong focus on accuracy, reliability, and operational excellence, FlyGuys empowers businesses to confidently make informed decisions. Its technology-driven approach optimizes data collection, delivering seamless solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of various industries. For more information, visit .

For media inquiries, please contact:

FlyGuys

Whitney Savoie, VP of Marketing

1.888.837.0940

[email protected]

SOURCE FlyGuys

