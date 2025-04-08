MENAFN - PR Newswire) The report covers open source investment, culture, compliance risks, and other areas that hinder further open source usage.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software , the DevOps company for global teams seeking AI innovation at scale, has released the 2025 State of Open Source Report in collaboration with the Eclipse Foundation and the Open Source Initiative (OSI). The report uncovers challenges related to open source support and Big Data management: Organizations using EOL software were almost three times more likely to have failed a compliance audit last year and 47% of organizations that handle Big Data expressed low confidence in the administration of those technologies.

Perforce's State of Open Source Report Reveals Low Confidence in Big Data Management.

Continue Reading

Data technologies continue to be a priority investment - a trend tied to the demand for AI tools that train on large datasets - and the State of Open Source Report shows that their complexity presents issues for many organizations. More than 75% of respondents said personnel experience and proficiency or lack of personnel was their biggest challenge in working with open source databases and data technologies like PostgreSQL, Hadoop, and Kafka. When asked on a scale of 1 to 5 to rank their confidence in their Big Data management, nearly half (47%) entered a score between 0 and 2, suggesting low confidence.

"Many organizations know what data they are looking for and how they want to process it but lack the in-house expertise to manage the platform itself," said Matthew Weier O'Phinney, Principal Product Manager at Perforce OpenLogic. "This leads to some moving to commercial Big Data solutions, but those that can't afford that option may be forced to rely on less-experienced engineers. In which case, issues with data privacy, inability to scale, and cost overruns could materialize."

EOL Software Popular with Large Enterprises, but Comes with Real-World Risks



EOL operating system, CentOS Linux, showed surprisingly high usage, with 40% of large enterprises still using it in production. While CentOS usage declined in Europe and North America in the past year, it is still the third most used Linux distribution overall (behind Ubuntu and Debian), and the top distribution in Asia.

For teams deploying EOL CentOS, 83% cited security and compliance as their biggest concern around their deployments. Only 14% overall failed a compliance audit; however, that number nearly triples among those using EOL software (CentOS, AngularJS, or both).

Cost Savings Drive Open Source Usage, but People, Skills, and Ongoing Support Hinder Growth



Cost savings continues to be the biggest driver for open source adoption and recently spiked from 37% in 2024 to 53% in 2025.

Over half of all respondents say lack of people, skills, and support hinders open source usage: 57% cite not enough personnel; 54% cite lack of skills, experience and proficiency; and almost 52% lack of high-level, real-time support. To overcome skill shortages, organizations have a plan – half (49.52%) are addressing this with training. Almost a third (30.95%) hire external contractors and consultants, while just over a quarter partner with a third-party vendor (25.24%) to address this challenge.

"Open source is the engine driving innovation in Big Data, AI, and beyond-but adoption alone isn't enough," said Gael Blondelle, Chief Membership Officer of the Eclipse Foundation. "To unlock its full potential, organizations need to invest in their people, establish the right processes, and actively contribute to the long-term sustainability and growth of the technologies they depend on."

Open Source Contributions Coming from Smaller Organizations



The largest companies with 5,000 employees or more are the most likely to have Open Source Program Offices (OSPOs) and generate Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs). The smallest organizations with 20 or fewer employees are leading when it comes to contributions to open source projects and foundations.

"The State of Open Source Report demonstrates that big enterprises are not necessarily more mature when it comes to their open source strategy," said Stefano Maffulli, Executive Director of the Open Source Initiative (OSI). "It is encouraging to see that even very small organizations are committed to not just consuming open source, but giving back to the community by contributing code and supporting OSS foundations."

Resources



Download The 2025 State of Open Source Report

Sign up for The 2025 State of Open Source Webinar on April 30th to hear key insights about the report and what it means for organizations using mission-critical OSS in their infrastructure. The webinar will feature a panel discussion with Matthew Weier O'Phinney (Principal Product Manager, Perforce OpenLogic), Stefano Maffulli (Executive Director, Open Source Initiative), and Gaël Blondelle (Chief Membership Officer, Eclipse Foundation) Follow Perforce on LinkedIn

About Perforce

The best-run DevOps teams in the world choose Perforce . Powered by advanced technology, including powerful AI that takes you from AI ambition to real results, the Perforce suite is purpose-built to handle complexity, maintain speed without compromise, and ensure end-to-end integrity across your DevOps toolchain. With a global footprint spanning more than 80 countries and including over 75% of the Fortune 100, Perforce is the trusted partner for innovation.

Harness the power of AI and accelerate your technology delivery without shortcuts. Build, scale, and innovate with Perforce-where efficiency meets intelligence.

About the Open Source Initiative

The Open Source Initiative (OSI) is the steward of the Open Source Definition, setting the foundation for the global open source ecosystem. Founded in 1998, OSI protects and promotes open source software, development and communities, championing software freedom in society through education, collaboration and infrastructure. The OSI is a 501(c)3 non-profit, and anyone interested in supporting the defense of Open Source Definitions can join today at .

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organizations with a business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. We host the Eclipse IDE, Adoptium, Software Defined Vehicle, Jakarta EE, and over 425 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, specifications, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, open processor designs, and many others. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 350 members. To learn more, follow us on social media @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn , or visit eclipse .

Media Contact

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +441183280180

[email protected]

SOURCE Perforce Software

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED