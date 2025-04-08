Socket Mobile Enters $27B Handheld Computing Market With Ios-Powered Ruggedized Devices

FREMONT, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT ), a leading provider of data capture solutions, today announced its entry into the $27 billion mobile handheld computing market with the launch of the XtremeScanTM iXG and iXS Series, powered by iOS 18.3. The market is projected to grow to $40 billion by 2034, driven by rising demand for mobile solutions in industrial environments.

In response to growing demand, Socket Mobile's new iXG and iXS Series represent a breakthrough in the integration of iOS-powered devices into industrial settings. The iOS operating system offers unparalleled ease of use, robust security features, and a vast ecosystem of applications, making it an ideal platform for Socket Mobile's handheld computing solutions.

"With the XtremeScan iXG and iXS Series, we're combining our most rugged, high-performance scanning technology with one of the world's most widely used mobile devices and operating systems: Apple's iPhone and iOS," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "This launch empowers industrial customers to deploy fully integrated mobile handheld computers that are intuitive, powerful, and purpose-built for harsh environments. The iXG and iXS Series establish a clear handheld computing choice for industrial users, and we expect these products to drive a positive impact on our revenue by Q4."

The iXG and iXS Series come with a fully integrated, factory-new iPhone 16e. Its powerful performance and user-friendly interface, combined with the XtremeScan's ruggedized design and advanced data capture capabilities, make the new products a perfect fit for industrial users.

With mobile operations accelerating across industries, the XtremeScan iXG and iXS Series represent a pivotal evolution of Socket Mobile's hardware and software portfolio. These devices are designed to serve as full-featured handheld computers, integrating high-performance long-range barcode scanning with the connectivity, app compatibility, and user-friendly interface of the iOS platform. Together, these capabilities empower workers to capture data more accurately, act more decisively, and perform critical tasks with greater speed and confidence.

The new series launches with two models: the compact, handheld iXS963 and the iXG963 , which features an ergonomic pistol grip. Both are housed in Socket Mobile's ultra-rugged XtremeScan enclosure, designed to protect the iPhone 16e while withstanding the physical demands of industrial use. They also feature Socket Mobile's longest-range scanning engine to date, capable of reading 1D/2D barcodes at distances up to 46 feet-supporting workflows that require extended reach for high or hard-to-access labels. This combination of military-grade durability and performance unlocks new possibilities for iPhone-based computing in even the harshest environments.

The iXG963 and iXS963 are fully compatible with all existing applications that use the latest version of Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) enabled and can be evaluated immediately without any additional work. Application developers who do not yet support Socket Mobile's expansive range of data capture devices can do so with CaptureSDK . CaptureSDK gives app providers reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling their apps to capture data efficiently in the physical world. By integrating CaptureSDK, app providers can maximize the value of their solution and increase their customer's overall productivity and satisfaction. CaptureSDK-enabled apps allow end-users to interchange any of Socket Mobile's data capture devices, giving them the freedom to choose the best reader for their needs at any given time.

The XtremeScan Grip iXG963 and XtremeScan iXS963 are available now on the Socket Mobile website with MSRPs of $1,947.00 and $1,847.00

Apple, iPhone, and iOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

