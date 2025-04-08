QVC Group Appoints Tony Williams As Chief People Officer

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC Group, part of QVC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: QVCGA , QVCGB, QVCGP), today announced that Tony Williams will be appointed Chief People Officer, effective April 28. Williams will oversee the entire global team member experience portfolio, including People & Organization, Global Impact, Talent Management, and Total Rewards & People Operations. He will report to President, QVC US Brand and Chief Operating Officer Mike Fitzharris and serve as a strategic advisor to the Executive Leadership Team, driving the company's People agenda as a critical enabler of its growth strategy.

Tony Williams, Chief People Officer, QVC Group (effective April 28, 2025)

Williams brings more than 25 years of global strategic and operational business experience, having led People across a diverse range of industries. He has led transformation, change management, organizational effectiveness, culture and other strategies to support increased market share, revenues and profitability while ensuring the People experience remains a core enterprise focus. Williams most recently served as the Senior Vice President - Global Human Resources, Transformation Enablement & Regions at The Estee Lauder Companies, with global responsibility for People strategy and operations across six regions. Prior to his 11-year tenure with Estee Lauder, Williams held senior People leadership roles with Tyco International, Remy International, and Air Products and Chemicals. He began his career at Macy's.

"Tony has valuable hands-on leadership experience working with diverse global companies, effectively enabling them to successfully navigate through complex transformation," said Mike Fitzharris, President, QVC US Brand and Chief Operating Officer, QVC Group. "I am confident that Tony's leadership and experience will continue to elevate our People strategy and drive our business forward."

QVC GroupSM is a live social shopping company that redefines the shopping experience through video-driven commerce on every screen, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and TVs. QVC Group brings innovative products, compelling content, and unforgettable moments to millions of shoppers worldwide via social platforms, streaming apps, ecommerce sites and TV channels, making every screen a doorway to discovery, delight and community.

QVC Group reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 15 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and other digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, websites, mobile apps, print catalogs, and in-store destinations.

QVC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: QVCGA , QVCGB, QVCGP) is a Fortune 500 company with six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – and other minority interests. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., QVC Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit qvcgrp or follow QVC Group on YouTube or LinkedIn .

