Over 6,200 Firearms Declared In Ukraine - National Police
National Police spokeswoman Yulia Hirdvilis said this in a commentary to Ukrinform.
“As of April 7, 5,728 individuals have submitted declarations to the police, accounting for 6,276 firearms and 2,195,299 pieces of ammunition,” Hirdvilis said.Read also: Police seized over 800 weapons, 57 kilograms of explosives during special operation
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, citizens had registered nearly 4,700 firearms in Ukraine by March 1, 2025, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
