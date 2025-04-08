Over 6,200 Firearms Declared In Ukraine - National Police

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the start of the firearms declaration initiative, a total of 6,276 firearms have been registered across Ukraine.

National Police spokeswoman Yulia Hirdvilis said this in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“As of April 7, 5,728 individuals have submitted declarations to the police, accounting for 6,276 firearms and 2,195,299 pieces of ammunition,” Hirdvilis said.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, citizens had registered nearly 4,700 firearms in Ukraine by March 1, 2025, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.