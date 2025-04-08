Ukraine Signs Updated Agreement With European Free Trade Association

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine has signed an updated free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), aimed at simplifying trade procedures, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, public procurement, technical cooperation, and intellectual property protection.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"We are taking another step toward deeper economic integration with Europe. Ukraine has signed a renewed free trade agreement with the EFTA member states -- Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. This is a relaunch of the 2010 agreement, updated to reflect today's realities. It opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian businesses in large markets with high purchasing power," Shmyhal said.

He said the revised agreement includes updated provisions for trade facilitation, sanitary and phytosanitary standards, public procurement, technical cooperation, and the protection of intellectual property. In addition, the agreement now features new chapters on e-commerce, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as trade and sustainable development.

The agreement also incorporates modern rules of origin for goods, paving the way for deeper integration into European supply chains.

"Moreover, we are signing separate updated agreements with Norway, Iceland, and Switzerland in the agricultural sector. This will reduce trade barriers and expand access for Ukrainian products to these markets. Step by step, we are making Ukraine an integral part of Europe's economic landscape," Shmyhal added.