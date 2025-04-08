Enemy Military Equipment Movement Toward Zaporizhzhia Region Spotted In Mariupol
According to Ukrinform, the head of the Center for Occupation Studies, former advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, reported this in Telegram .
“Movements towards Zaporizhzhia region have resumed again, and separately, new“contract soldiers” have been brought to the camps between Mariupol and Berdiansk,” Andriushchenko said.
He noted that 90% of military equipment was sent to the north of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia.“Almost for the first time since the beginning of the war. Usually, the vast majority was sent to Donetsk region. The changes in the Russians' plans for a future potential offensive are indicative...”, concluded the head of the Center for Occupation Studies.Read also: Russia actively deploys forces to southern front via new railway through Mariupol – military
As reported, the Russian invaders have turned Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistics hub.
Photo: Andriushchenko Time, illustrative
