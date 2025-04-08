Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enemy Military Equipment Movement Toward Zaporizhzhia Region Spotted In Mariupol

Enemy Military Equipment Movement Toward Zaporizhzhia Region Spotted In Mariupol


2025-04-08 09:07:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the movement of Russian military equipment towards Zaporizhzhia region is again being recorded.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Center for Occupation Studies, former advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, reported this in Telegram .

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="andriyshTime/35726" data-width="100%"></script>

“Movements towards Zaporizhzhia region have resumed again, and separately, new“contract soldiers” have been brought to the camps between Mariupol and Berdiansk,” Andriushchenko said.

He noted that 90% of military equipment was sent to the north of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia.“Almost for the first time since the beginning of the war. Usually, the vast majority was sent to Donetsk region. The changes in the Russians' plans for a future potential offensive are indicative...”, concluded the head of the Center for Occupation Studies.

Read also: Russia actively deploys forces to southern front via new railway through Mariupol – military

As reported, the Russian invaders have turned Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistics hub.

Photo: Andriushchenko Time, illustrative

MENAFN08042025000193011044ID1109403712

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search