Belgian PM Moved To Tears In Bucha After Viewing Photos Of Atrocities Committed By Russian Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever was visibly emotional during a visit to Bucha, unable to hold back tears after viewing photographs documenting the atrocities committed by Russian forces during their occupation of the city.

That's according to the Belgian broadcaster VRT , Ukrinform reports.

"It's very hard to look at these photographs. Very hard," De Wever said.

He also spoke of his personal connection to Ukraine through his father.

"I have a special bond with this country through my family. My father used to travel here by train after the collapse of the Soviet Union. He had many friends here, who would often come to our home to do small jobs and earn a living," De Wever said.

Belgian Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Defense Minister arrive in Kyiv

On Tuesday, April 8, Prime Minister Bart De Wever arrived in Kyiv by train, accompanied by Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot and Defense Minister Theo Francken.

In February 2022, the Kyiv region was among the first to come under attack from Russian forces. Intense fighting in the region continued for over a month. Fifteen communities in the Vyshhorod, Bucha, and Brovary districts were occupied by the Russian army.

On April 2, 2022, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of the Kyiv region from Russian invaders. The last remaining units of Russian troops were driven out of Bucha, Hostomel, and Borodianka.

Photo credit: Maxime Prevot / X