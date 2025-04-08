Zelensky: Ukrainian Soldiers Captured Two Chinese Soldiers In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Ukrainian soldiers engaged six Chinese soldiers in the Donetsk sector, two of them were captured. Zelensky insists on urgently discussing this situation with partners.

The Head of State said this during a joint press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have captured the Chinese military on the territory of Ukraine. Ukrainians in the Donetsk region, Tarasivka and Bilohorivka, engaged in combat with six Chinese soldiers, two of them captured . Accordingly, there are documents, their passports, even credit cards. They are Chinese citizens. I think this is a very important element,” Zelensky said.

He noted that China's accession to the DPRK and Iran, which support Russia in its aggression against Ukraine, should force partners to rethink their support for our country.

“The North Koreans fought against us on the Kursk direction. The Chinese are fighting on the territory of Ukraine. And I think this is an important point that we need to discuss with our partners. I think it is urgent. I understand that we are a strong country, but we cannot fight many countries at the same time, which all need something on our land,” the President said.

He emphasized that he hopes that after this situation,“Americans will talk more with Ukrainians.”

seeks to challenge NATO in the Black Sea - Kovalenk

“And we hope that the Chinese side will also respond. In principle, I have instructed the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense to contact our Chinese counterparts to give us an explanation of their actions,” Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported, during a UN Security Council meeting in February this year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China has recently seen an increasing momentum for dialogue and peace talk to end the war in Ukraine and supports all efforts to achieve peace.